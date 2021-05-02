Grŵp Cynefin Launches New App for Tenants

A forward-thinking housing association has created a phone app that will enable its tenants in north and mid-Wales to manage their tenancies, pay their rent, request repairs and even log anti-social behaviour.

Developed and created by Grŵp Cynefin, it also includes features to help residents track rent payments and balances, prepare budgets and check their entitlement to benefits or tax credits.

Named ApCynefin, the bilingual app can be downloaded for both Android and iOS devices and can also be used via a web portal on a computer or laptop.

The app is designed to increase accessibility to information and the housing association’s services by offering an additional way of getting in touch.

Catherine Jones, 52, a Grŵp Cynefin tenant in Denbigh who volunteered to trial the software, said:

“I was a bit apprehensive at first at the thought of using the portal, but I soon realised there was no need to be. “Once I was logged on it was very easy to navigate from one section to another, it was in plain language and easy to follow. “Information about rent credits and deposits at your fingertips is invaluable today and it was so easy to input any information. “Overall, I'm quite excited about the app as I think it will be a positive window into my home, Grŵp Cynefin services and support if needed.”

Grŵp Cynefin manages 4,800 properties across north Wales and north Powys and developed the app itself so it could respond to suggestions from users, make improvements and add new features as time goes by.

And while ApCynefin will help meet the needs of those living in Grŵp Cynefin properties, it will not be compulsory or replace any existing services.

Ceri Davies, project manager at Grŵp Cynefin, said:

“ApCynefin is an important part of our digital transformation strategy and the work we’re doing to provide excellent services to our tenants, allowing them to access account information, manage their finances and report matters to us around the clock. “However, it’s important to note that this app is available on top of being able to ring someone up. “We’re still here on the other end of the phone for when tenants need to speak to us, especially if they have complex concerns that they wish to discuss, or don’t use a smartphone.”

For more information or to use the web portal, visit https://customerportal.grwpcynefin.org.