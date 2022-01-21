Growth, Merger and Expansion Welsh based Vibe Recruit

Welsh based recruitment firm Vibe Recruit are marking the new year with a significant expansion into the South of England with the merger and subsequent rebranding of Paterson.

Both businesses are part of the Personas Group of recruitment companies, and this represents a dedicated focus of the group to operate under one brand for general recruitment, Vibe Recruit. The group will continue to focus in the healthcare sector under the already established brand, Paterson Health and Social care.

With a strong presence in South Wales, Vibe will be taking over the running and operation of one the region’s longest standing recruitment agencies in a bid to extend their footprint throughout the South of England, increasing the Vibe brand with additional offices based in Abingdon, Bicester and Milton Keynes.

With their head office in Cwmbran and other offices in Swansea, Bridgend and Caerphilly, the move will see Vibe able to expand its service offering to clients with a footprint in both Wales and England.

Vibe Recruit acquired Centric Recruitment in 2019 and since then, the company has established a strong reputation across South Wales as a service led business offering a full range of temporary, contract and permanent recruitment solutions across a variety of sectors.

Paul Southard, Operations Director at Vibe has been involved in the company’s growth over the last 3 years. Discussing the latest plans for expansion he said:

“The pandemic has posed major challenges for so many sectors including recruitment, the team at Vibe have been agile and proactive in their approach and as a result we’ve won several large contracts, retained existing clients, and serviced them to the highest standard during the challenging market conditions faced by the UK. The merger of the two brands will allow us to expand this service offering even further in 2022 and beyond, for both new and existing clients. The strong Vibe brand, together with the consultant led approach of our teams will help us really stand out from the competition. One of the many predictions made during the pandemic was that there would be a spike in unemployment, particularly following the end of furlough. In fact, the opposite has been true, and vacancies are growing at an all time high. The competitive candidate market has really shone a light on the value of working with an expert team of recruiters and we’ve really made an impact in this area. The last 3 years have been incredible for Vibe despite the challenging market, and we’re excited to be utilising our experience to take on the next challenge by expanding on a national basis.”

Joyce Sutton, Group Managing Director of Personas Group added: