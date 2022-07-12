Growth for Mid Wales Entrepreneur Since Winning Business of the Year Award

Young entrepreneur Aled Woosnam is busier than ever since winning the coveted Powys Business of the Year Award last October.

Aled owns AL Technical, an electrical and specialist communications business, 23 Social, a flagship, multi-purpose bar and grill in Newtown and a partner of Severn Valley Events, a mobile bar, catering, technical and security business.

He has taken on another five staff, boosting his workforce to nearly 35 full-time and 45 part-times employees, since becoming Powys Business of the Year and winning Entrepreneurship Award last year.

Severn Valley Events, in particular, is booming with many of the events that were postponed during the pandemic now being resurrected in 2022.

AL Technical was formed in 2015 followed by Severn Valley Events in 2019 and 23 Social during the pandemic. All three businesses are inter-connected.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s awards, organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG), Aled said:

"Since winning the Powys Business of the Year Award, we have become even busier. People now have more trust in our businesses. "It also shows our staff that their hard work pays off and gives them the satisfaction to succeed. The award is a recognition of quality and we have worked hard for it. "My advice to all Powys businesses is 'submit your entries'. We applied for three or four years and we learned something each time. Entering opened doors to new contacts and like-minded businesses that we have learned from. "Powys is a thriving county for businesses of all sizes and the awards provide a great platform for them."

Ceri Stephens, MWMG’s group manager, encouraged businesses across Powys to enter this year’s awards.

“We want to find the real gems that exist within the county and promote what a fantastic place Powys is to do business” she said.

This year’s categories are: Start up Business Award sponsored by EvaBuild, Entrepreneurship Award sponsored by Welsh Government, Micro Business Award (fewer than 10 employees) sponsored by Welshpool Printing Group, Growth Award sponsored by The County Times, Small Business Award (under 30 employees) sponsored by WR Partners, Social Enterprise/ Charity Award sponsored by Myrick Training Services, Small Business Growth Award sponsored by EDF Renewables, Technology & Innovation Award sponsored by ForrestBrown and People Development Award sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges.

From the category winners, an overall Powys Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Powys County Council, is chosen. In addition, the judging panel can make a discretionary Judges Special Award to recognise an outstanding achievement by a business or person who is not one of the category winners.

Entries must be received by Sunday, July 31 and the awards presentation will be held at Dering Lines, Brecon on Friday, October 7. Entry forms may be completed online or downloaded at https://www.powysbusinessawards.co.uk/entry-form .

The awards, which began in 2009, are an opportunity for all businesses, social enterprises and charities of all sizes in Powys to compete for a chance to be a finalist at the county’s main business event of the year.