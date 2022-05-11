Growth for Aberdare-based Building Retailer as it Creates More Jobs

Building retailer Easy Panels continues to go from strength to strength, creating more new jobs by launching its own delivery service.

As online sales continue to rise, the Aberdare-based business, which specialises in supplying PVC bathroom and wall panels, has invested in a new fleet of vehicles and drivers.

They will take the company’s deliveries across Wales and England, operating from its new 20,000 sq foot warehouse on Aberaman Industrial Estate.

The warehouse opened in February this year, expanding the company’s workforce.

Easy Panels Managing Director Ken Davies said this investment along with its ongoing online focus had helped the business to continue its rapid growth.

“Towards the end of last year 75% of all our monthly income was generated from online sales,” he said. “Since opening the warehouse we’ve been able to increase our capacity to hold and supply stock. “That has seen monthly sales grow from £250,000 on average last October, to more than £300,000 now.”

Mr Davies, who says most of his success is down to the company’s online presence, hopes to create even more new jobs for local people.

“Obviously fuel prices are an important factor in our expansion of delivery,” said Mr Davies. “But controlling 100% of all deliveries means that we won’t have the additional cost of outsourcing deliveries and we will have greater quality control which will further improve customer service.”

The entrepreneur says there are a number of reasons why the business has thrived despite the challenges of a global pandemic.