Growth for Aberdare-based Building Retailer as it Creates More Jobs

Building retailer Easy Panels continues to go from strength to strength, creating more new jobs by launching its own delivery service.
As online sales continue to rise, the Aberdare-based business, which specialises in supplying PVC bathroom and wall panels, has invested in a new fleet of vehicles and drivers.
They will take the company’s deliveries across Wales and England, operating from its new 20,000 sq foot warehouse on Aberaman Industrial Estate.
The warehouse opened in February this year, expanding the company’s workforce.
Easy Panels Managing Director Ken Davies said this investment along with its ongoing online focus had helped the business to continue its rapid growth.
“Towards the end of last year 75% of all our monthly income was generated from online sales,” he said.
“Since opening the warehouse we’ve been able to increase our capacity to hold and supply stock.
“That has seen monthly sales grow from £250,000 on average last October, to more than £300,000 now.”
Mr Davies, who says most of his success is down to the company’s online presence, hopes to create even more new jobs for local people.
“Obviously fuel prices are an important factor in our expansion of delivery,” said Mr Davies.
“But controlling 100% of all deliveries means that we won’t have the additional cost of outsourcing deliveries and we will have greater quality control which will further improve customer service.”
The entrepreneur says there are a number of reasons why the business has thrived despite the challenges of a global pandemic.
“Our PVC panels provide a cost-effective alternative to tiles for tradespeople and homeowners wanting to renovate their kitchen or bathroom,” said Mr Davies.
“A lot of people have decided to spend money on their houses during lockdown and I think the panels are so popular because they are hassle-free, easy to install, easy to maintain, and they transform your space in less time for less money.
“Yet three and a half years ago, our website generated no sales at all,” he said.
“Now 75% of our monthly income comes from it.
“Aberdare-based digital marketing company Sgor advised us to rebrand and working closely with them has helped us to rapidly grow the business online.
“In the midst of lockdowns and a global pandemic, they helped us get the number one spot on Google, and we have been inundated with orders ever since.
“We now have the capacity, facilities and staff to now keep up with demand and enable growth going forward.”