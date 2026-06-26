Growth by Acquisition: Smart Strategy or Expensive Distraction?

Across Wales, more SMEs are looking to acquisition as a way to scale. In a competitive environment, where organic growth can be slow and uncertain, acquiring another business offers an attractive alternative: instant access to new markets, customers, capabilities, or revenue streams. On paper, it’s a compelling strategy.

But in practice, not all acquisitions deliver on that promise.

The uncomfortable truth is that acquisition is not growth by default. Done well, it can accelerate performance and unlock new opportunities. Done poorly, it can dilute focus, stretch resources, and ultimately destroy value. The difference lies not in the deal itself, but in the thinking behind it.

Too often, acquisitions are pursued opportunistically rather than strategically. A business becomes available, a competitor is up for sale, or an advisor introduces a potential opportunity, and momentum builds quickly. But without a clearly defined rationale, the acquisition risks becoming an expensive distraction rather than a driver of growth.

The starting point should always be clarity of purpose. What is the acquisition designed to achieve? Is it about entering a new market, diversifying revenue, acquiring new technology, or strengthening an existing position? And crucially, how will it add value to the existing business?

The Menzies white paper Buying a Business: What Should You Consider in Your Acquisition Journey? highlights the importance of having a clear acquisition strategy before pursuing any deal. Without that foundation, businesses risk making decisions based on availability rather than alignment.

This lack of clarity often leads to a second, equally significant issue: overestimating the benefits and underestimating the complexity.

On the surface, an acquisition may appear to offer immediate scale. Revenues increase, market share expands, and new capabilities are brought into the business. But growth on paper is not the same as sustainable growth in practice. Integrating systems, aligning teams, managing customers, and realising synergies all require time, resources, and leadership focus.

If those elements are not properly planned for, the acquisition can quickly become a drain rather than a driver.

This is particularly relevant for SMEs, where leadership teams are often lean and operationally focused. Taking on another business adds complexity at every level, from finance and reporting to culture and customer management. Without the capacity to manage that complexity, the core business can suffer.

There is also a tendency to focus heavily on financial metrics, valuation, revenue multiples, and projected returns, while overlooking less tangible but equally important factors such as cultural alignment and strategic fit. Yet it is these factors that often determine whether an acquisition succeeds or struggles.

A business that looks attractive financially may still be a poor fit if its values, operating model, or customer base are misaligned. In these cases, the anticipated synergies fail to materialise, and the combined business ends up less effective than the sum of its parts.

This is why discipline is critical. Growth by acquisition should never be about doing more—it should be about doing the right things, more effectively. That requires a clear understanding of where value will be created and how it will be realised.

For Welsh businesses, there is a broader economic dimension to consider. As more SMEs look to scale, the quality of growth matters. Acquisitions that are well-planned and strategically aligned can strengthen businesses, improve productivity, and create more resilient organisations. Poorly conceived deals, on the other hand, can tie up capital, weaken performance, and limit future investment.

The question, then, is not whether acquisition is a good or bad strategy. It is whether it is the right strategy for your business at that moment in time.

The most successful acquirers are not the most active; they are the most selective. They pursue opportunities that align closely with their long-term goals, and they are prepared to walk away from those that don’t. They understand that not every deal is a good deal, and that sometimes the best decision is to do nothing.

For business leaders considering an acquisition, the message is clear. Growth is not something you can buy off the shelf. It has to be built, whether organically or through acquisition—with clarity, discipline, and intent.

Because without that, what looks like a smart strategy can quickly become a very expensive distraction.