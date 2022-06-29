Growing Welsh Businesses Expected to Create Minimum 100 Jobs

Two North Wales businesses experience rapid growth in the face of a changing economy, creating job and business opportunities across Wales.

Start-up business Cyd Innovation recently opened new offices in Holywell, which will serve as a base for the growing team as demand increases rapidly. The organisation helps deliver low carbon housing and fuel poverty programmes, with an aim to bring energy improvements to 50,000 homes by 2025, delivering projects with a total value of £100million, and creating a minimum of 100 jobs.

But for the first time since ONS records began, there are fewer unemployed people than job vacancies, making those specialist positions especially harder to fill. Following recent success hiring with the support of St Asaph-based rapidly growing job advertising company JVP Group, Cyd Innovation look ahead to expand their team further.

Cath Harrison, Managing Director at JVP Group comments:

“It’s fantastic to see businesses such as Cyd Innovation thrive and expand. We have seen a dramatic increase in demand for our job advertising services and recruitment support solutions, as employers search for the best ways to attract their own talent in this ‘war for talent’, whilst reducing costs when faced with the real threat of a financial crisis. This demand has led to the expansion of our own team in North Wales, to support the many employers that reach out to us each week, and we’ve created more jobs in our team this month.”

The positions created at Cyd Innovation will have a vital role to play in the organisation’s goal to secure investments into Welsh communities. Employees will have the opportunity to make a real difference at a time when, according to a recent Bloomberg article, almost 12 million households are to experience fuel poverty.

Cyd Innovation founding director Steven Reynolds said: