Growing Neath Brokerage Appoints New Sales Director

First Mortgage Solutions has announced the appointment of Jamie Morgan as its new Sales Director.

He joins First Mortgage Solutions as the business expands its services and strengthens its position as a trusted partner for both homebuyers and homeowners. In this key leadership role, Jamie will drive sales performance, build strong partnerships, and support the firm’s commitment to making the mortgage journey simple, transparent, and stress-free for every client.

“We are excited to welcome Jamie to the First Mortgage Solutions family,” said CEO Christopher Davies. “As First Mortgage Solutions evolves from a brokerage into a network, we see Jamie as the right person to spearhead this movement. His expertise, vision, and proven experience will not only help us attract top talent from across the industry, but also ensure we continue delivering the very best outcomes for our clients as we grow and adapt in today’s fast-moving mortgage market.”

Jamie said: