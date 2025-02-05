Growing Mid Wales Seeks Input on Future Transport Plans

Everyone in Mid Wales—businesses, locals, and visitors – has a chance to help shape the future of transport in the region. Growing Mid Wales, represents the two local authorities of Ceredigion and Powys who are also the Mid Wales Corporate Joint Committee, who holds responsibility for regional transport planning, strategic land use planning, and promoting economic well-being.

The Mid Wales Corporate Joint Committee has launched a public consultation on the draft Regional Transport Plan.

Mid Wales offers unique opportunities and potential, though it navigates the complexities of providing services and healthcare to its widespread communities. The Plan aims to show improvements on how we get around Mid Wales, whether for work, school, healthcare, shopping, or fun. It’s all about making travel easier, greener, and better for everyone, while tackling important issues like climate change and rural accessibility.

What’s the Regional Transport Plan?

This Plan is a roadmap for the next five years and beyond. It will guide decisions on transport, from improving public transport infrastructure to creating safer walking and cycling routes. The goal is to make getting around Mid Wales better for people and the planet.

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Chair of the Mid Wales Corporate Joint Committee, and Leader of Powys County Council says:

“We want to hear from everyone – residents, businesses, and even tourists – because transport affects all of us. Your ideas will help create a system that works for the people of Mid Wales today and in the future.”

The consultation reflects the combined expertise and collaboration of the Mid Wales Corporate Joint Committee, its Transport Sub-Committee, and key partners such as Ceredigion and Powys County Councils, Transport for Wales, and the Welsh Government.

Councillor Bryan Davies, Vice-Chair of the Mid Wales Corporate Joint Committee, and Leader of Ceredigion County Council, adds:

“This Plan is about making travel easier and better for everyone, while protecting our environment. Whether you run a business, live here, or visit, your opinion is vital. Please share your thoughts and help us make a real difference.”

Watch Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Chair of the Mid Wales Corporate Joint Committee, and Leader of Powys County Council and Councillor Bryan Davies, Vice-Chair of the Mid Wales Corporate Joint Committee, and Leader of Ceredigion County Council discuss the aims of the Mid Wales Corporate Joint Committee Regional transport plan consultation: https://youtu.be/Br1lEQix_YM?feature=shared

How Can You Get Involved?

Online: Visit our website to read the Plan: www.bit.ly/MidWalesTransport , and complete the online survey: https://bit.ly/MWRTP

Paper copies of the consultation are available to download from the link above or can be picked up from your local library. Please return completed forms to library staff, or scan and email them to haveyoursay@powys.gov.uk.

All the feedback we receive during this consultation will be used to support the remaining work to finalise the Plan. This will guide big decisions about transport and funding for years to come.