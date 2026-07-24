Growing Demand Sees Jobs Growth Wales+ Summer School Reach Record Numbers

Record numbers of school leavers are taking their first steps towards the future at Coleg Cambria after enrolling on its expanded Jobs Growth Wales+ summer school.

Up to 100 young people are taking part across the college's Deeside and Wrexham campuses this summer, including 60 at Deeside alone – the highest number to date.

Designed for Year 11 leavers, the seven-week programme helps young people make the transition from school into further education, apprenticeships or employment. It is particularly aimed at those who may be uncertain about their next steps or who would benefit from extra support before beginning the next stage of their education or career.

Learners attend three days a week, combining classroom-based activities, remote learning and educational visits in a relaxed, informal environment focused on confidence building, wellbeing, teamwork and employability skills.

They also receive a weekly training allowance of between £42 and £60, depending on their individual learning and development plan, before the option of progressing into the wider Jobs Growth Wales+ programme, where many move into apprenticeships or full-time employment.

Claire Howells, Curriculum Director for Jobs Growth Wales+ at Coleg Cambria Deeside, said the revamped summer school had grown significantly in recent years as more young people sought additional guidance after leaving school.

“We know that finishing Year 11 can be an exciting but also uncertain time,” she said. “Some learners already know where they want to go next, while others are still exploring their options. This programme gives them the time, encouragement and practical support to build confidence, develop new skills and make informed decisions about their future. “We've welcomed a record 60 learners at Deeside this summer, which reflects both the demand for this type of support and the success of the programme. “Everything we do is designed to prepare them for the next chapter of their lives in a positive, enjoyable and supportive environment.”

Activities include Active Cambria sessions, health and wellbeing workshops, visits to National Trust sites and attractions including Alton Towers, alongside talks from guest speakers such as youth work specialist Simeon Earnshaw, who works with young people across Wales on community engagement and crime prevention initiatives.

Remote learning also encourages participants to spend time outdoors through activities such as photography and exploring nature, helping promote positive mental health alongside independent learning.

The summer school builds on the continued success of Coleg Cambria's Jobs Growth Wales+ programme, which has expanded rapidly over the past two years and now supports more than 100 learners across north east Wales.

David Garratt, Curriculum Director for Jobs Growth Wales+ at the college's Yale campus in Wrexham, said: