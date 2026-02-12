Growing Clean Energy Talent Through Apprenticeships

Apprenticeships have always played an important role in our organisation, and in Wales they have taken on an even greater significance as we look to future-proof both our workforce and our operations.

Through First Hydro Company, ENGIE UK operates two pumped storage hydro power stations at Dinorwig and Ffestiniog in North Wales. These sites are critical assets, and they are now undergoing a period of significant change as part of a long-term replanting programme. That has sharpened our focus on skills, succession planning and how we make sure the right expertise is in place not just today, but for the next decade and beyond.

Apprenticeships are central to that approach. We know, for example, that the average age of the workforce at Dinorwig is around 52. That brings enormous experience and knowledge, but it also means we have to think carefully about how that expertise is passed on. Apprenticeships allow us to bring new people into the organisation, learning directly from those with decades of experience, while also bringing in fresh perspectives that can challenge how things have always been done.

In Wales, the support available makes a real difference. Employers pay the apprentice’s wage, but the Welsh Government funds the training through approved providers, offering fully funded routes across a wide range of sectors. For us, that has made apprenticeships a practical and cost-effective way to plan our workforce. At our Welsh sites, we recently worked with Coleg Llandrillo Menai to recruit four new apprentices, two mechanical and two electrical craft engineers, alongside supporting others to extend their learning and complete higher-level qualifications. That level of flexibility matters when you are building skills around long-term projects.

What has also been striking is the breadth of roles apprenticeships now cover. While engineering is an obvious fit for our hydro plants, across ENGIE UK we use apprenticeships in IT, data, project management, project development and leadership. I strongly believe that a large proportion of learning happens on the job, and apprenticeships formalise that process. They combine theory with real responsibility, which benefits both the individual and the business.

From a diversity and inclusion perspective, apprenticeships open doors to people who might not want, or be able, to follow a traditional university route. That brings different types of talent into the organisation. Some are early in their careers, others are changing direction entirely. That mix is healthy. It helps us reflect the communities we operate in and brings a wider range of experiences into the workplace.

One of the most powerful examples of what apprenticeships can achieve comes from our own history. One of our very first apprentices, who joined in the early 1990s, progressed from a craft role through to becoming a shift engineer overseeing day-to-day operations at both power stations. Along the way, the business supported further academic study, including a degree. That clear pathway, from apprentice through to senior operational roles, is exactly what effective succession planning looks like.

For me, this is not just professional. I completed an apprenticeship myself later in my career, alongside work and family life. It took longer than planned because life happens, but finishing it had a significant impact on my confidence and my skills. Being able to tell that story helps challenge assumptions about who apprenticeships are for. They are not just for 16-year-olds starting out, and they are certainly not an easy option. They require commitment, time and effort, but the rewards are real.

Working in Wales has highlighted how strong the support system can be when employers, training providers and government work together. We found our most recent training partner through the Business Wales website, and the process was straightforward, with support around recruitment as well as delivery. In more rural areas, that local provision is particularly important, and it aligns with our desire to train and retain local people.

If organisations want innovation, challenge and new perspectives, apprenticeships offer a practical route to achieve that. With the backing of Welsh Government funding, the investment required from employers is manageable, and the return comes through skills, resilience and a workforce that is ready for the future.

