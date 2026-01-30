Growing A World-Class Compound Semiconductor Workforce

Progress in the compound semiconductor sector is often measured through investment figures, new facilities and technological breakthroughs. These are important indicators of growth, but they only tell part of the story.

Less visible, yet just as critical, is the work being done to develop people. CSconnected, the world’s first compound semiconductor cluster in and around South Wales, actively brings companies and universities/colleges together to shape skills provision around industry need. From my perspective as CPD Project Manager, industry-focused training and continuous professional development (CPD) represent one of the most significant opportunities for the sector.

Skills development in this industry is not a quick win. It is a long-term endeavour that requires sustained momentum, collaboration and patience. There is a rich vein of talent out there, both within and beyond the sector. One of the core challenges we face is a lack of awareness. Many people simply do not know that the South Wales compound semiconductor industry exists, or that it offers a wide range of high-quality, future-facing career opportunities. This is a challenge for the cluster as a whole, but it is also one that CPD can help to address.

Well-designed CPD does more than upskill those already working in the industry. It acts as a gateway, helping people understand what the sector is, how it operates and where their existing skills might fit. Over time, this has the potential to broaden the talent pipeline significantly, particularly as demand for specialist skills continues to grow faster than supply.

A central part of my role involves working closely with companies across the CSconnected cluster to understand their skills gaps, both current and emerging. The starting point is always the same: asking what capabilities are needed on the ground and where targeted training support could make a meaningful difference. From there, I work with academic partners at Cardiff University, Swansea University and other experts across the cluster to oversee the development, piloting and refinement of new training courses that directly respond to those needs. This work has been enabled by CSconnected SIPF, a 55-month project with a total value of £43 million, supported by £25 million of government funding provided through UK Research and Innovation’s flagship Strength in Places Fund.

This approach has led to the creation of a growing suite of CPD courses covering both introductory principles and highly specialised areas such as etching, wire bonding and advanced electronics. Current subsidies have made the courses available free of charge for those in the local region. Several of these courses are now available as high-quality online training, allowing them to reach a much wider audience. While this shift is essential for scale and accessibility, it also highlights an important reality: developing effective CPD takes time. Aligning industry needs, designing technically accurate content, piloting courses and producing professional online materials all involve a significant lead-in period. The end result, however, is training that is relevant, credible and genuinely useful.

That investment is starting to pay off. So far there have been over 600 attendees on these courses, with participation continuing to grow as more online provision, and more courses, becomes available. Perhaps most encouraging is the diversity of people engaging with the courses. Alongside cluster employees being upskilled, we are seeing individuals from outside the sector. Some come from related engineering backgrounds, others from very different roles, but they share a common interest in the opportunities that this industry offers.

I have spoken to people with engineering experience currently working in retail, for example, who are actively seeking a route into the local compound semiconductor industry. Seeing that level of enthusiasm is incredibly encouraging. It underlines the fact that CPD can play a powerful role in reskilling as well as upskilling, offering accessible entry points for career changers and helping the sector reach beyond its traditional talent pools.

The project funding that has supported the development of these CPD activities is due to come to an end later this year, but that should be seen as a point of transition rather than a conclusion. What we have built is momentum: strong relationships between industry and academia, a proven model for industry-focused training, and a growing catalogue of courses that respond to real demand. The opportunity now is to sustain and expand this work through new projects, partnerships and continued commitment from across the ecosystem.

If compound semiconductors are to fulfil their potential in areas such as net zero, electric vehicles, data infrastructure and advanced communications, then investment in people must sit alongside investment in technology and facilities. Industry-focused CPD provides a practical, scalable way to do that. It supports lifelong learning, strengthens workforce resilience and opens the door to new talent at a time when skills shortages risk becoming a brake on growth. The opportunity is there, the momentum is building, and the challenge now is to ensure that training and reskilling remain central to the future of the sector.

To speak to Kate about CPD opportunities email sunderlandk@cardiff.ac.uk or call 02920 879119.

Find out more about CPD courses on semiconductor manufacturing here.