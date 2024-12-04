Groundbreaking UK-Qatar Climate Technology Partnership Agreed

The UK’s status as a clean energy superpower has received a further boost as a landmark agreement with Qatar reaches a significant milestone, solidifying £1 billion of investment in climate technology.

The partnership is expected to create thousands of highly skilled jobs over its lifetime and will see the launch of world-leading climate technology hubs across the UK and Qatar to accelerate development in climate-friendly technologies.

This includes investment in technology programmes by British engineering giant Rolls-Royce that improve energy efficiency, support new sustainable fuels and lower carbon emissions.

It will also see investment into start-ups in the UK and Qatar focusing on energy efficiency, carbon management, and green power.

During Qatar’s State Visit to the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and His Highness The Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will mark the agreement in Downing Street, following Qatar’s confirmation of its initial commitment of £1 billion.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

I am proud that Qatar has chosen to base this global partnership here in the UK and I am delighted that the project is getting off the ground with this initial £1 billion commitment. Qatar and Rolls-Royce pursuing these opportunities in climate technology is a significant step in our ambition to become a clean energy superpower and further evidence that the UK is one of the best places in the world for companies to develop those technologies. We’re delivering on our promise to make growth our number one priority, by boosting our partnerships with other forward-looking partners to invest in UK industry and create thousands of highly-skilled jobs in the industries of the future.

Prime Minister of Qatar HE Sheikh Mohammed Abdulrahman al Thani said:

We are delighted to formally launch this groundbreaking partnership. The United Kingdom has a proud history of innovation in cutting edge technology, and Qatar has long been a trusted investment partner to British businesses. This new collaboration aligns with our long-term strategy to invest in the economies of the future. We welcome the formalisation of our strategic relationship with Rolls-Royce. Qatar is already one of the largest purchasers of Rolls-Royce engines for Qatar Airways and a major investor in the small modular reactor nuclear industry. This new partnership further strengthens Qatar’s position as a leading global investor in climate technologies. We welcome the creation of highly skilled jobs in both Qatar and the UK, and look forward to welcoming a diverse range of businesses to Doha as part of the Rolls-Royce partnership.

Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO, Rolls-Royce, said:

In the last two years we have made significant progress in the transformation of Rolls-Royce. This announcement is further evidence of our progress to create a highly competitive and fast-growing company. Enabling the energy transition through lower carbon technologies is a key part of our strategy. We are delighted to welcome Qatar as a strategic partner, who will support the growth of these technologies. They share our ambition to make an impact on the challenge of climate change.

It is expected that climate technology hubs delivered through the partnership will be developed across the UK, alongside universities, industry, free ports and the Qatar Free Zone to leverage the UK’s expertise.

Sites in Qatar will also enable start-ups to access markets and opportunities in both countries – paving the way for further inward investment.

Marking a new milestone in decades of innovation and collaboration between the UK and Qatar, the deal will accelerate the two countries’ flourishing investment relationship.

The partnership will generate jobs, growth and investment in both countries and is further evidence of the UK’s desirability as an investment destination as well as underlining the strength of the relationship between Qatar and Rolls-Royce.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

Increasing investment in the UK is a mission at the heart of this government. This partnership between Rolls-Royce and Qatar is not only a huge vote of confidence in the UK but will also help create thousands of highly skilled jobs. Our commitment to becoming a clean energy superpower is steadfast, and investments like these make a huge contribution to bolstering the UK as a leader in climate technology. We’re showing investors that Britain is back as a stable place to do business, helping to secure the investment needed to make every part of our country better off.

In a further boost for the UK-Qatar future-facing partnership, the UK and Qatar will also pursue closer ties to seize the enormous potential of genomics – the study of our DNA – to overhaul healthcare, as well as for work focusing on AI’s scope to drive economic growth and make public services more efficient.

The two countries have unveiled plans to set up a shared Genomics Medicine Academy, and a joint commission on AI research.

This is part of the UK and Qatar’s commitment to closer ties on science and technology. The UK-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, launched in 2022, is also being upgraded to encompass science, innovation and technology: a reflection of both countries’ big ambitions when it comes to unleashing the potential of science and tech to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing us all – from delivering economic growth to improving public health.