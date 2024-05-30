Ground Broken at New £8.25m North Wales Housing Development

Work has begun on the first phase of a £8.25 million housing development in North Wales.

The residential development by housing association ClwydAlyn in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, is worth £8.25 million and this first phase will provide 33 new homes comprising 17 houses and 16 apartments.

The site of 33 homes on Rhuddlan Road is part of a larger master plan site for 108 new homes in total and is allocated for residential development within the local council’s Local Development Plan (LDP). In partnership with K & C Construction, the properties will be constructed to high standards and be built as lifetime homes which mean they’re easily adaptable to the changing needs of residents, which will help them live independently for longer.

Penny Storr, Head of Development and Growth at ClwydAlyn said:

“We’re really excited to see construction work commence on site, and the finished homes will complement our long-term mission to tackle fuel poverty and improve our residents’ health and wellbeing. “The homes are being built using greener technologies and innovative designs with natural and sustainable materials, all sourced as locally as possible, and we anticipate residents moving into the properties in autumn 2025.”

Stuart Askey, Business Development Manager at K & C Construction, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with ClwydAlyn on the construction of this project, which will not only contribute to much-needed housing in Bodelwyddan, but also create a thriving new community and benefit the local economy.”

Key stakeholders from K & C Construction and ClwydAlyn visited the site to mark the start in works.