Griffiths Waste Management Secures £2m to Deliver State-of-the-Art Recycling Facility

Griffiths Waste Management, part of the family-owned Gavin Griffiths Group, has secured a £2 million loan from the Development Bank of Wales’ Green Business Loan Scheme to support the development of a new state-of-the-art Materials Recycling Facility (MRF).

This investment represents a step change in Griffiths Waste Management’s operational capability, enabling a substantial increase in recycling capacity. The MRF will incorporate advanced automated sorting systems to recover more recyclable materials, lower contamination and reduce the volume of waste sent to landfill.

The project will safeguard 41 existing roles while creating new, skilled employment opportunities, underpinning long-term growth and innovation within the business.

Financial due diligence was provided by Rhys Jenkins and Chris Thomas from SME Finance Partners with the project forming part of a wider multi-million-pound investment programme that also includes support from group funds and a Welsh Government grant. Construction of the new facility is nearing completion, with the plant expected to become fully operational this year.

Established in 2010, Griffiths Waste Management is part of the Gavin Griffiths Group, a long-established Welsh business that provides waste management, recycling, transport, aggregates, contracting and land remediation services to local authorities, domestic households, businesses and construction clients across Wales and the UK.

Operating from Swansea, Griffiths Waste Management currently processes between 25,000 and 30,000 tonnes of waste each year. However, its existing recycling facility has reached practical capacity limits, restricting throughput and the amount of third-party waste that can be accepted.

The new MRF will increase processing capacity to up to 200,000 tonnes per year and deploy advanced automated sorting technologies to maximise recovery rates and deliver consistently high-quality recycled outputs. By significantly improving material separation and reducing contamination, the facility will transform how waste is processed, enabling a greater proportion of material to be recovered and marketed as high-value secondary commodities. This will reduce reliance on landfill, enhance resource efficiency and play a key role in supporting the transition to a circular economy across the region.

The investment is closely aligned with Welsh Government ambitions to reduce landfill and increase recycling rates. Technical due diligence undertaken by the Carbon Trust concluded that the project could deliver lifetime carbon savings of more than 53,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO₂e), while significantly reducing waste disposal costs and improving resource recovery.

Gavin Griffiths, Managing Director of the Gavin Griffiths Group, said:

“This investment represents the next stage in the evolution of our business and reflects our long-term commitment to sustainability, innovation and the circular economy. By transforming how waste is processed, the facility will play a key role in advancing the circular economy across South Wales, supporting national sustainability targets and delivering measurable environmental benefits. “We recognised some time ago that the future of waste management lies in recovering more materials, reducing landfill and producing higher-quality recycled products that can be reused within industry. This new facility will allow us to do exactly that. “The Development Bank of Wales has been a strong partner throughout this process. Their team took the time to understand both our business and the wider environmental benefits of the project. The funding gives us the platform to future-proof the business, safeguard jobs and create new opportunities as demand for sustainable waste management continues to grow. “I am equally grateful to the directors and wider team across the Griffiths Group for the considerable effort, planning and dedication shown in developing what is a truly exciting project — getting it to this stage and into operation and helping to secure the future of the business.”

Sally Phillips, Investment Executive at the Development Bank of Wales, said:

“Griffiths Waste Management is a well-established Welsh business with a strong reputation and a clear vision for the future. “This investment supports a project that delivers both economic and environmental benefits. The new facility will significantly increase recycling capacity, reduce landfill dependency and support the creation of a more circular economy, while safeguarding skilled jobs and creating a platform for future growth. “It is exactly the type of project the Green Business Loan Scheme was designed to support, helping Welsh businesses invest in productivity, sustainability and long-term resilience.”

Financed by Welsh Government and the Development Bank of Wales, the Green Business Loan Scheme offers discounted interest rates and patient capital to support businesses undertaking energy efficiency and decarbonisation projects in Wales. Loans from £1,000 to £1.5million are available along with access to fully and part-funded consultancy support to carry out business specific energy audits.