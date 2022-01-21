Greggs First Drive-thru in Wales Opens in Newport

Greggs’ first drive-thru site in Wales has opened in Maesglas, Newport. The much anticipated bakery giant’s new-build drive thru’ is looking forward to welcoming hungry drivers – its opening hours are 6.00 am to 7.00 pm Mondays to Saturdays and 8.00 am to 5.00 pm on Sundays.

Steve Jones, Estate Surveyor at Greggs said,

“We are delighted to open our first drive-thru in Wales in Newport. Our drive-thrus conveniently provide our customers with all their usual Greggs favourites on-the-go and we are continuing to pursue other new drive-thru sites across Wales to support our shop estate’s growth plan in the coming years.”

Construction is well under way for a second drive-thru site on the outskirts of St Clears on the A40 which will be opening in early Spring next year, and a third drive-thru is also under construction at Fabian Way, Swansea.

Huw Thomas, Director at Cooke & Arkwright’s Retail & Leisure agency who acts for Greggs in Wales said more sites were being sought. Huw said,

“The drive-thru model is quickly becoming part of Greggs’ estate and continuing expansion plan in Wales. We have been sourcing highly visible locations with good accessibility in prominent roadside positions, as well as on established retail, business and industrial parks. Alongside drive-thru’s, we continue to acquire drive-to pods in a variety of locations covering all property sectors, as well as traditional shops on high street and shopping centre locations.”

David Williams of Emanuel Jones acted for the developer at Maesglas.

Greggs now occupies high streets, retail parks, shopping centres, industrial estates, office and business parks, shops in travel hubs, motorway services, Universities, and busy roadside locations with parking.