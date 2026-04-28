Greenmeadow Community Farm Achieves Visit Wales’ Quality Assured Status

Greenmeadow Community Farm has achieved Visit Wales Quality Assured Visitor Attraction status following an in-depth assessment.

The farm was assessed against pre-arrival information and ticket booking through to staff, quality of the experience, catering, cleanliness and facilities, with Greenmeadow achieving well above the benchmark for quality assured status.

The community farm in Torfaen re-opened last September following significant site-wide investment. The re-development of the destination included an indoor and outdoor adventure play, new walk-through animal enclosures, an upgraded animal barn and an extended and refurbished farmhouse restaurant. The works also included improved facilities such as accessible toilets and babychanging, a sensory room and improved pathways.

Sue Griffiths, Quality Assurance Executive from Visit Wales, said:

“The redevelopment of Greenmeadow Community Farm is a major improvement, with strong educational activities and high‑quality staff delivery. Overall, a very enjoyable day out, and Greenmeadow comfortably achieves the Visit Wales Quality Assured accreditation this year.”

Since re-opening, Greenmeadow Community Farm has achieved well over its target visitor numbers with more than 60,000 people coming to the farm, in addition to 1,443 children through 36 through schools visits and 1,600 from private bookings, events and parties.

Jac Griffiths, Farm Manager, said:

“We’re really pleased and proud to have achieved this Visit Wales accreditation. The team have put in an incredible amount of work to turn the farm into a high-quality attraction, and this stamp of approval means a lot to us all. “The development work to the site was so extensive that we’re still continuing to grow and make new additions to the visitor experience and the feedback from this Visit Wales process has been invaluable in helping us continue to do that.”

In the 1980s the farm was moved into community ownership before moving into Torfaen County Borough Council. Its history as a working farm dates back 250 years, with the farmhouse, built from Welsh stone and slate, dating back to 1752. The transformation of the site began in 2024, with the ambition to turn the facility into a visitor attraction both for the benefit of local people and as a regional tourism destination.

Jac adds: