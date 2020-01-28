Greenaway Scott Strengthens Real Estate Team

Specialist law firm Greenaway Scott has announced a series of new recruits into its Real Estate team as it strengthens the team as a result of a successful 2019.

Ceris Clift joins as an Associate having previously worked in the commercial & agricultural property team at Red Kite. Ceris graduated at Cardiff University having also studied German Law whilst in Constance University in the south of Germany. She will spend time working out of the Pembroke Dock and Cardiff offices of Greenaway Scott in her new role and is also a fluent German speaker.

Farah Hussain joins as a Solicitor having previously worked in Foot Anstey and Osborne Clarke. Farah has experience in all aspects of commercial property and also a specific specialism in Islamic Finance matters. She graduated from Swansea University and returned to law following a period successfully running her own Post Office business. She will spend time working out of the Bristol office of Greenaway Scott.

Bryana Daniels joins as a legal executive and will have a supporting role within the Real Estate team. She graduated from Cardiff University and will be based out of the Cardiff office of Greenaway Scott.

The appointments follow a successful period for the Real Estate team at Greenaway Scott, which saw the team shortlisted as legal team of the year at the Cardiff Property Awards in 2019 and the completion of a number of key property transactions in Wales and the South West.

Highlights for the team included advisory roles on the acquisition of Broadlands Hotel near Bourton-On-The-Water, the acquisition of the 16th century Bell Inn in Stroud, advisory work for HSBC and Handelsbanken in Cardiff and Bristol, together with key property due diligence undertaken on numerous large corporate transactions undertaken by Greenaway Scott.

Greenaway Scott is part of the multidiscipline GS Verde Group, which also includes Verde Corporate Finance and patent attorney business Alchemie IP. The integrated advisory work undertaken by the Group is unique in Wales and the growth of the Real Estate team follows a significant investment into the Group by HSBC concluded in 2019.

Matthew Sutton, director at GS Verde Group said