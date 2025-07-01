Green Skills and Built Environment Event Sparks Collaboration for a Greener Future in Wales

Tŷ Gwyrddfai, in collaboration with Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and the North Wales Regional Skills Partnership, has hosted the Green Skills and Built Environment Event.

The gathering was commissioned by the Welsh Government to shape the future of green skills and training in Wales.

Held at Tŷ Gwyrddfai, the first of its kind decarbonisation hub, the event brought together over 50 invited stakeholders from across the housing, construction, education, and policy sectors. The aim was to explore how current training provision aligns with the future needs of Wales’ built environment—particularly in areas such as retrofit, decarbonisation, and housing.

The morning opened with a keynote address from Iwan Trefor Jones, Chief Executive of Adra, a leading social housing provider in the region, who emphasised the urgency of workforce development in the face of ambitious decarbonisation targets, including WHQS2023.

A series of presentations followed, including:

Malcolm Davies, Senior Programme Manager at the Welsh Government, outlined national priorities for housing and green construction.

Sian Lloyd Roberts, NW Regional Skills Manager, provided an overview of the Regional Skills Partnership’s role in aligning training with employer needs.

Sian Lloyd Roberts, NW Regional Skills Manager, provided an overview of the Regional Skills Partnership’s role in aligning training with employer needs. Rees Brown, NW Skills Portal Project Manager, introduced the skills portal which gives individuals and employers the opportunity to learn about and access skills development and employment opportunities in North Wales.

Gareth Hughes of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai showcased innovative approaches to green skills and retrofit training.

Interactive group sessions allowed attendees to discuss challenges and opportunities in training delivery, recruitment, and retention across the sector. Feedback gathered will inform future Welsh Government planning and funding for green skills and built environment programmes.

The event concluded with a panel discussion, facilitated by Bethan Williams-Price. Attendees then visited a “Meet the Experts” exhibition featuring stalls from Business Wales, Adra’s Procurement department, Business Wales, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, Travis Perkins, Academi Adra and the North Wales Skills Portal.