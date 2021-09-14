Green Light For The Redevelopment of Former Brymbo Steelworks Site

Wrexham Council has approved plans for a wholesale regeneration of a former British Steelworks site at Brymbo, near Wrexham.

Brymbo Developments Ltd, a subsidiary of private development company, Parkhill Estates, has brought forward plans for a mixed-use development comprising up to 300 new homes and key community facilities.

In addition to the new homes, which are vital to meeting WCBC’s housing targets, the development will deliver a new primary school, catering for 425 pupils and providing much-needed local capacity. Other key benefits include provision for a new custom-built surgery, ancillary care facilities, a pub restaurant, retail units, children’s play areas, public footpaths, landscaping and 32 acres of public open space.

James Cannon, on behalf of Brymbo Developments Ltd, said:

“As a long term investor in the area, we have worked tirelessly with local stakeholders to deliver a scheme that delivers vital new amenities. We are pleased with this outcome, which unlocks a key strategic development site and now look forward to working with housebuilders to transform the vision into reality.

The site was acquired on behalf of Brymbo Developments Limited in 1992, following the closure of the Brymbo Steelworks in 1990. Phase one of the development included the provision of 465 houses and apartments, a spine road funded by the developer and the gifting of land for public use.

Barton Wilmore are the planning consultants on the scheme, while Knight Frank’s Birmingham office has been instructed on the land sales.