Green Light for New Aberavon Aldi and Starbucks Development

Proposals for a new Aldi food store and Starbucks coffee shop on vacant land known locally as Burrows Yard in Aberavon, Port Talbot, have been approved.

Members of Neath Port Talbot Council’s Planning Committee gave the go ahead for the development earlier this month. It will involve 141 parking spaces, a number of bicycle parking hoops and 18 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points.

The Starbucks outlet will come with an associated drive-thru facility. The planning permission also covers landscaping and drainage works and access onto the adjacent Afan Way and Water Street.

The new development will also mean Active Travel benefits for Water Street. There will be a new pedestrian / cycle route from Water Street (3.5m wide) and a widened footway along Water Street’s southern flank (3.2m wide).

Cllr Jeremy Hurley, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economic Growth, said:

“This proposal will result in the redevelopment of what has been derelict, unsightly, underused and vacant land. “The project will contribute to creating a more viable ‘destination’ for shoppers both travelling to Port Talbot via car or using active travel.”

A planning officers’ report said: “It is considered the proposal represents an appropriate form of development that integrates well within the surrounding urban context, with no adverse impacts upon visual amenity, residential amenity, flood risk or drainage, land contamination, highway or pedestrian safety nor biodiversity.”

Public consultation led to 317 representations of support with just three objections.

The planning committee was told the development fits in with Future Wales: The National Plan 2040 which is the national development framework, setting the direction for development in Wales to 2040.

The development plan sets out a strategy for addressing key national priorities through the planning system, including sustaining and developing a vibrant economy, achieving decarbonisation and climate resilience, developing strong ecosystems and improving the health and wellbeing of communities.