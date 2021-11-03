Green Industries Wales Printed & Digital Magazine Launches

Green Industries Wales is the latest specialist publication produced by the award-winning Business News Wales publishing team.

The digital version is available officially from today with a printed copy being posted to thousands of ‘Green Industry' professionals, business leaders, senior civil servants, councillors and ministers from this week. Hundreds of copies of the magazine are also available at COP26 in Glasgow with copies appearing on the seat of hundreds of international high net individuals at an upcoming investment summit.

Users wishing to receive a free printed copy can do so by requesting a copy on the Business News Wales website

With industries in Wales undergoing unparalleled transformation in the race to decarbonise, Green Industries Wales’ first magazine details the projects, people and companies shaping the future green economy across the country.

Featuring the most significant projects, major players, and the vital collaborations being created between companies, Green Industry Wales’ inaugural publication explores the challenges and opportunities for Welsh businesses on the journey to net zero.

The 2nd edition is available in March 2022, for further information [email protected]