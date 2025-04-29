Green Economy Wales Podcast Offers Exclusive Preview of Marine Energy Wales 2025 Conference

The latest episode of the Green Economy Wales podcast has just launched, offering listeners an exclusive breakdown of the 2025 Marine Energy Wales Conference, which is set to take place on May 7 and 8 at the All Nations Centre in Cardiff.

In this special episode, podcast editor Mark Powney is joined by Tom Hill, Programme Manager, and Jay Sheppard, Project Manager at Marine Energy Wales, to reflect on the standout sessions, headline themes, and real-world action points that will form the basis of Wales’ flagship marine renewable energy event.

With this year’s theme, Ushering in the Decade of Delivery, setting an ambitious tone, the conference aims to cover the critical steps needed to accelerate clean energy development across Wales.

The episode explores sessions set to take place at the conference including:

• The future of tidal stream energy and how Wales can scale smartly

• The commercialisation journey of marine renewables and the shift from grant funding to private investment

• The transformation potential of offshore wind, and Wales’s roadmap to becoming a sector leader

• Modernising marine consents using data, AI, and remote sensing

• The vital role of community engagement in building trust and accelerating project delivery

“This episode captures the energy and urgency that we expect to define this year’s conference,” said Tom Hill. “It’s about making the next decade count, and ensuring Wales is at the forefront of marine renewable energy innovation.”

The Green Economy Wales podcast is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Tune in to hear how the conference is shaping Wales’s clean energy future, and what comes next.