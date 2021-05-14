Green Car Sales Boom in Difficult Market says Government Report

Ultra-low emission vehicle (ULEV) registrations shot-up by 125% during 2020 compared to the year before, according to new figures from the Department for Transport.

There was more good news for ULEV manufacturers, with registrations speeding-up over the course of year, which helped put 179,000 registered cars on the road by the end of 2020.

After ULEVs, alternative fuel cars enjoyed 87% growth, with 338,000 vehicles being registered for the first time. Hybrid Electrics also proved popular as did Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) with 164,000 and 107,000 new registrations respectively. Tesla’s BEV Model 3 was the best-selling green car with over 22,000.

The growing popularity of greener cars was in contrast with the total vehicle registrations dropping 27% in 2020 compared to 2019. Diesel vehicles were particularly badly hit, down 51.

Britain’s favourite motor, the Ford Fiesta, shelved diesel altogether last year, although 47,600 new petrol versions were sold as the company introduced emission cutting technology.

With car showrooms closed for large parts of the year, the industry found new ways to fight back, with the introduction of click and collect technology to boost lockdown sales.

Greg Wilson, Founder of motoring and electric car insurance comparison website Quotezone.co.uk comments:

“The car industry has had significant challenges, suffering dampened sales last year with lockdown closing showrooms, logistical complications with travel restrictions and the looming economic uncertainty making customers hesitant. The good news is restrictions are being lifted and there is plenty of enthusiasm for greener cars which made-up a remarkable number of new registrations in 2020.” “A growing number of high-end electric vehicles are rolling off the production line now, and high-end motors almost always cost more to insure. In addition, the spare parts for some types of electric vehicles can be harder to source at present, and mechanics that specialise in electric vehicles can be harder to find, two factors that insurers may well factor into their premiums for electric car insurance. “Still, as electric cars become more mainstream and a growing number of insurance providers enter the electric car insurance market, we expect the average cost of insuring electric cars to fall steadily – both for consumers who are keen to invest in a more environmentally friendly motor for their family, and for businesses who decide to invest in a more sustainable ‘green fleet’.”

