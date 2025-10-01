Green and Sustainable Roles Spotlighted at Cardiff & Vale Careers Event

Working Wales is hosting a free information event to connect people aged 16 and over with employers, training providers and support services in the growing green and sustainable careers sector.
The Cardiff & Vale Sustainable, Renewable & Green Careers Information Event will take place at the Cardiff Careers Wales Centre on Friday 17 October 2025, from 10am to 2pm.
What attendees can expect from the event:
- Gain information about the green energy sector and sustainability roles in other sectors including entry routes.
- Find out about volunteering opportunities and work experience.
- Explore training opportunities.
- Meet employers with current and future vacancies.
Booking is essential. Attendees can register for free via Eventbrite: Cardiff & Vale Sustainable, Renewable & Green Careers Information Event.
To make the event as inclusive as possible, the first hour from 10am to 11am has been set aside as a dedicated quiet hour. This session is designed to create a calmer environment for neurodivergent guests and anyone who may benefit from a quieter space.
The main sessions will then run at 11am, 12pm and 1pm, giving attendees the flexibility to book a time that suits them best.
Throughout the day, attendees will have the opportunity to meet organisations including:
- Bute Energy
- Last Energy
- Leverage Point Entertainment / Earth to Action
- Gen Power Ltd
- Ecotricity
- 7 Steel Uk
- Friends Of the Earth & Cardiff Community Gardeners
- Morgan Sindall Construction
- Stafforce
- LANTRA
- Civil Service/ DWP
- Renishaw
- Vale Of Glamorgan Council
- RSPB
- Welsh Government
- Screen Alliance Wales
- The Onsite Construction Academy
- Business Wales
- Scope
- Kings trust
- Cardiff and Vale College
- Coleg Y Cymoedd
- ACT Training
- Aspire Shared Apprenticeships
- Educ8 Training
Mike Keohane, team manager at Careers Wales, said:
“This event is a fantastic opportunity for anyone interested in a career in green industries or sustainability. Come and find out about training, meet employers with vacancies, or explore volunteering opportunities in a supportive and inclusive environment.”