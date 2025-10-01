people skills logo
1 October 2025
People / Skills

Green and Sustainable Roles Spotlighted at Cardiff & Vale Careers Event

Working Wales careers advisers

Working Wales is hosting a free information event to connect people aged 16 and over with employers, training providers and support services in the growing green and sustainable careers sector.

The Cardiff & Vale Sustainable, Renewable & Green Careers Information Event will take place at the Cardiff Careers Wales Centre on Friday 17 October 2025, from 10am to 2pm.

What attendees can expect from the event:

  • Gain information about the green energy sector and sustainability roles in other sectors including entry routes.
  • Find out about volunteering opportunities and work experience.
  • Explore training opportunities.
  • Meet employers with current and future vacancies.

Booking is essential. Attendees can register for free via Eventbrite: Cardiff & Vale Sustainable, Renewable & Green Careers Information Event.

To make the event as inclusive as possible, the first hour from 10am to 11am has been set aside as a dedicated quiet hour. This session is designed to create a calmer environment for neurodivergent guests and anyone who may benefit from a quieter space.

The main sessions will then run at 11am, 12pm and 1pm, giving attendees the flexibility to book a time that suits them best.

Throughout the day, attendees will have the opportunity to meet organisations including:

  • Bute Energy
  • Last Energy
  • Leverage Point Entertainment / Earth to Action
  • Gen Power Ltd
  • Ecotricity
  • 7 Steel Uk
  • Friends Of the Earth & Cardiff Community Gardeners
  • Morgan Sindall Construction
  • Stafforce
  • LANTRA
  • Civil Service/ DWP
  • Renishaw
  • Vale Of Glamorgan Council
  • RSPB
  • Welsh Government
  • Screen Alliance Wales
  • The Onsite Construction Academy
  • Business Wales
  • Scope
  • Kings trust
  • Cardiff and Vale College
  • Coleg Y Cymoedd
  • ACT Training
  • Aspire Shared Apprenticeships
  • Educ8 Training

Mike Keohane, team manager at Careers Wales, said:

“This event is a fantastic opportunity for anyone interested in a career in green industries or sustainability. Come and find out about training, meet employers with vacancies, or explore volunteering opportunities in a supportive and inclusive environment.”


