Green and Sustainable Roles Spotlighted at Cardiff & Vale Careers Event

Working Wales is hosting a free information event to connect people aged 16 and over with employers, training providers and support services in the growing green and sustainable careers sector.

The Cardiff & Vale Sustainable, Renewable & Green Careers Information Event will take place at the Cardiff Careers Wales Centre on Friday 17 October 2025, from 10am to 2pm.

What attendees can expect from the event:

Gain information about the green energy sector and sustainability roles in other sectors including entry routes.

Find out about volunteering opportunities and work experience.

Explore training opportunities.

Meet employers with current and future vacancies.

Booking is essential. Attendees can register for free via Eventbrite: Cardiff & Vale Sustainable, Renewable & Green Careers Information Event.

To make the event as inclusive as possible, the first hour from 10am to 11am has been set aside as a dedicated quiet hour. This session is designed to create a calmer environment for neurodivergent guests and anyone who may benefit from a quieter space.

The main sessions will then run at 11am, 12pm and 1pm, giving attendees the flexibility to book a time that suits them best.

Throughout the day, attendees will have the opportunity to meet organisations including:

Bute Energy

Last Energy

Leverage Point Entertainment / Earth to Action

Gen Power Ltd

Ecotricity

7 Steel Uk

Friends Of the Earth & Cardiff Community Gardeners

Morgan Sindall Construction

Stafforce

LANTRA

Civil Service/ DWP

Renishaw

Vale Of Glamorgan Council

RSPB

Welsh Government

Screen Alliance Wales

The Onsite Construction Academy

Business Wales

Scope

Kings trust

Cardiff and Vale College

Coleg Y Cymoedd

ACT Training

Aspire Shared Apprenticeships

Educ8 Training

Mike Keohane, team manager at Careers Wales, said: