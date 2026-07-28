Great Taste 2026 Award Winners From Wales Announced

Almost 200 products from Wales have won a Great Taste 2026 award.

The Guild of Fine Food has announced that among the 199 award-winning products from Wales there were a total of 129 1-star awards, 37 2-star awards and eight 3-star awards assigned, including:

Triple Choc Brownie from Melys

Penderyn Whisky Welshcake from Blasus Welshcakes

Elderflower Cordial from Ty Cynan Farm

This year, more than 15,000 products were entered into Great Taste from 3,919 companies in 116 countries, a record number, including products from nine countries entering for the first time.

Out of all this year's entries 4,286 (28.50%) received a 1-star award, deeming them ‘simply delicious', 1,596 (10.61%) received a 2-star award, which means the judges felt they were ‘outstanding', and 306 (2.03%) received the highly coveted ‘exquisite and extraordinary' 3-star award.

The much sought after, and distinctive, black and gold logo is recognised by 58% of the UK adult population. Of those adults, 74% say a Great Taste award makes a product more tempting, 73% say the logo is a trustworthy recommendation and 54% use Great Taste as a signpost for discovering new products (YouGov, December 2025).

Over 105 days, across the Guild's judging rooms in London, Dorset, Ireland and Italy, more than 800 industry experts took part in the judging process. The panel included chefs, critics, product developers, retailers, writers, and other specialists from the world of food and drink. They were presented with each product stripped of all branding, packaging and other identifying features, and had to unanimously decide what rating to give it.

Taste is considered first and foremost, followed by appearance, aroma, texture, and mouthfeel. Each entry is judged on its own merit and not compared to others in the same class. A short factual description from the producer helps guide the judgement with any relevant information.

The judges' feedback is shared with the producers irrespective of whether they have achieved a star-rating. This constructive analysis can be instrumental in product development, helping producers refine recipes, improve consistency, and understand how their products perform in a competitive market, the organisers said.

John Farrand, managing director, Guild of Fine Food, said:

“Food security is becoming an increasingly pressing issue across the globe, so it feels more pertinent now than at any other time in our 30-year history to be supporting and promoting independent producers and retailers. Our directory of award recipients is a rich source of data, guiding people from all walks of life to make informed decisions about their food & drink choices. Great Taste is all about celebrating craftmanship and dedication to well-sourced local ingredients and traditional, often simple production methods which is more important now than ever.”

Elinor Davies, founder and owner of Melys and recipient of a Great Taste 2026 3-star award, said:

“This is my third Great Taste award winner from three entries, but it is my first 3-star and I am incredibly proud. Alongside teaching, I've built my baking business around something I've always loved. My brownie has become a firm customer favourite, providing a real moment of indulgence. Consistency of flavour and experience is absolutely key: every mouthful needs to be reliably good. Over time, I've learned exactly which ingredients matter, and being precise means a consistently good brownie. Balancing part-time teaching with building a small baking business has been a challenge, but receiving recognition from Great Taste has given me real confidence that I'm creating something truly special.”

All 306 products that were accredited with a Great Taste 2026 3-star award were invited to take part in a further round of judging to identify which of them was worthy of a Golden Fork nomination. Winners of the Golden Forks, known affectionately as the ‘Oscars of food and drink', are considered to be the most highly rated products in the world.

The Golden Fork award ceremony will take place at Battersea Arts Centre in London on 15 September, when the Great Taste 2026 Supreme Champion will also be announced.

Nominations for the Great Taste Golden Fork from Wales include:

Passion Fruit Sorbet from Fire and Ice

100% Grass-fed Leg of Welsh Lamb from Hindwell Farm Meats

Enchilada Paste from Kursat's

The Golden Fork from Wales is sponsored by Food and Drink Wales, www.food-drink.wales