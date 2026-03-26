Great British Railways to Plan Services with Transport for Wales

Great British Railways (GBR) and Transport for Wales will plan services together and passengers travelling in Wales and the English borders will get bilingual information, under the terms of a new agreement.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the UK Government's Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander and the Welsh Government's Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates has been published.

The agreement lays out how both governments will work together under GBR. The UK Government said it means Welsh passengers and those travelling across the English-Welsh borders will see quicker, more joined-up decisions resulting in more reliable timetables, connections and improved day-to-day service performance.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said:

“Under Great British Railways, the Welsh Government will have a new, strengthened role and a bigger say in how the railway is run for local communities to improve connectivity. “At its heart, this agreement is about improving passenger experience by aligning how both governments plan and manage rail services, including cross‑border travel.”

Once established in 2027, GBR will run and manage tracks and trains.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said:

“This agreement outlines the strong partnership between our two governments to deliver for the people of Wales. “We have already seen the joint commitment to a generational investment in our railways and this agreement ensures even closer working as we deliver improved rail services for passengers.”

Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens, said: