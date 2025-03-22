Great British Energy to Fund New Community Energy Projects in Wales

Great British Energy is set to invest almost £3 million in community clean energy projects in Wales.

The first major project for Great British Energy will invest in more rooftop solar and community energy. This includes funding for Wales to roll out new renewable infrastructure such as onshore wind or solar.

The funding will further support the Welsh Government’s action to deliver more clean energy projects including through the Welsh Government Energy Service.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said:

“Together with Great British Energy, we’re putting power back into the hands of the Welsh people by giving communities a stake in their energy supply and ensuring they can reap the benefits. “This is our clean energy superpower mission in action, with lower bills and energy security for our country.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan said:

“We welcome the move to support local and community energy projects. The UK Government’s extra funding means we can deliver more energy security and value for people, through our Wales Funding Programme. “Working with Great British Energy will allow us to speed up delivery across our communities, similar to the support we provided to Morriston Hospital to develop its own solar farm, through the Welsh Government Energy Service.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“The UK Government is delivering our clean energy mission in Wales as part of our Plan for Change. “The investment from the UK Government and Great British Energy will support the Welsh Government to develop clean energy projects that create jobs, provide energy security, and bring down bills. “This is another example of two governments working together to deliver for the people of Wales.”

Great British Energy Chair Juergen Maier said: