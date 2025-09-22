Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby and Wooden Spoon Launch Junior Regional Academies

Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby has partnered with Wooden Spoon, the children's rugby charity, to launch the Wooden Spoon GBWR Junior Regional Academies.

The initiative will expand inclusive playing and training opportunities for juniors to engage with wheelchair rugby at both grassroots and performance levels.

The new academies will provide increased playing and training opportunities for junior athletes in both wheelchair rugby (Paralympic discipline) and Wheelchair Rugby fives, while also welcoming young people who are not currently affiliated with local clubs. Wooden Spoon’s sponsorship is instrumental in supporting this growth, helping to build a vibrant and sustainable junior community.

Many junior players currently train within senior clubs under “Safe to Play” rules. While this has enabled participation, it often limits peer-to-peer engagement, said Wooden Spoon. The new academies will offer a dedicated space for juniors to connect, compete, and grow alongside athletes their own age; fostering personal development, confidence, and a shared passion for the sport.

The academies will serve as the first step in GBWR’s performance pathway, offering consistent, high-quality coaching and a clear route for talented young athletes to progress. This structured environment is designed to nurture the next generation of Paralympians.

Key Pillars of the Junior Academies

Talent Development: A structured environment aligned with GBWR’s talent pathway.

Inclusivity: Open to all junior players, including wheelchair ruby fives athletes.

Accessibility: Welcoming juniors regardless of club affiliation.

Competition: Regional teams will compete in tournaments, starting with the inaugural Junior Tournament on Saturday, 7th February 2026.

Academy Identity: Each academy will choose its name and design bespoke kit.

Geographic Boundaries: Players will join their nearest academy, with flexibility for border regions.

Regularity: A minimum of five sessions per year, complementing club commitments.

Junior Voice: Each academy will elect a player representative to a Junior Panel.

Coaching Excellence: Led by passionate GBWR club coaches, supported with CPD and a structured syllabus.

The first academy sessions will take place on the weekend of Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th October 2025 across the UK, with the location in Wales to be confirmed. The coaches in Wales will beByron White and Dominic Evans.

Following the launch, regular sessions will be held in November, January, and March, leading up to the Junior Tournament in February 2026.

Jason Brisbane, GBWR CEO, said:

“This partnership with Wooden Spoon is a powerful step forward in our mission to grow the sport from the ground up. Junior athletes deserve a space where they can thrive, connect, and dream big. These academies will be the launchpad for future Paralympians and community leaders.”

Sarah Webb, Wooden Spoon CEO, said:

“Every child deserves the joy, confidence, and sense of belonging that sport brings. That’s why this partnership is so important, it opens the door for more young people to discover wheelchair rugby, to fulfil their dream of representing their country at the Paralympics, and to build lifelong friendships along the way. Together, we’re not just creating opportunities to play; we’re building a future where every child with a disability can see themselves as an athlete.”

Jamie Higgins, Junior Programme Development Officer and Midlands Coach, added: