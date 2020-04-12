Gravells Kia Narberth Supports Local NHS Community

Gravells Kia Narberth has been supporting local NHS workers by loaning cars and transforming the dealership into a packing hub for food hampers.

Local NHS worker, Kirsty John, was struggling to get to work after her car had broken down. Ian Gravell, General Manager of Gravells Kia Narberth, spotted this on Facebook and quickly got in touch to loan her a Kia Picanto – free of charge – so that she could get to work to help others.

Kirsty John from Withybush Hospital commented;

“I am so grateful to Ian Gravell and the staff at Gravells Kia Narberth for loaning me a car. It’s helped beyond belief and I can’t thank them enough. Thank you for supporting the NHS during these difficult times!”

The dealership’s showroom is also being used for packing care hampers for NHS staff on the frontline at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest. The hampers contain delicious snacks such as biscuits, juice and sweets to keep them going.

The whole community has got involved with local Round Table clubs from Narberth and Whitland, Tenby, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest and Fishguard and District club members all helping to pack the hampers. All volunteers wore plastic gloves, face masks and made sure to adhere to social distancing rules as they packed the goods ready for delivery to the local hospital.

Ian Gravell, General Manager of Gravells Kia Narberth commented;