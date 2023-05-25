Grants to Help Swansea Businesses Bid for Large Contracts

Grants of up to £1,000 are now available to help local Swansea businesses bid for public sector or larger-scale contracts.

Successful business applicants will be able to use the funding to help access training for the accreditation that’s needed to bid for work of this kind.

Run by Swansea Council and funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the supplier development grant requires applicants to provide 50% of the costs in match-funding.

All applicants also have to provide a business summary and a 12-month cashflow forecast.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Investment and Tourism, said:

“From speaking to our businesses, we know that the accreditation that’s needed is sometimes a hurdle for local companies and traders looking to bid for public sector and larger-scale contracts when these opportunities become available. “This is why we now have the supplier development grant in place, because we want to make the process of bidding for these kinds of contracts as accessible as possible to Swansea-based businesses. “This grant is one of several funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund that have been set up to benefit local businesses of all sizes in the coming months and years.”

Email [email protected] for more information or to request an application form.

Other grants now available include a pre-start grant, a website development grant, a business growth grant and a carbon reduction grant.

Businesses interested in finding out more or applying for any of these grants are asked to visit www.swansea.gov.uk/businessfunding for more information.