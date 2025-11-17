Grants Available for Community Climate Projects in Pembrokeshire

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is opening the latest round of Sustainable Development Fund applications.

The fund offers grants of up to £25,000 for community-led projects in and around the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park that reduce carbon emissions and help respond to the climate emergency.

Recent beneficiaries include Southern Roots Organics (Awen Organics) in North Pembrokeshire, which received a grant of £12,400 to install solar panels, achieving 100% energy self-sufficiency within the first week and saving an estimated 2.6 tonnes of CO₂e annually. Already a net carbon-sequestering farm, the project enabled further emissions reductions while supporting their mission to grow high-quality organic produce and model a healthy, sustainable local food system.

Ocean Lab Goodwick, which hosts the Sea Trust Wales charity, was awarded £21,470 to install a 12.6 kWp solar PV system. The installation, completed in January 2025, is expected to significantly cut emissions and energy costs, allowing the charity to reinvest savings into vital community and conservation initiatives.

Nadia Tomsa from Sea Trust Wales said:

“Despite numerous obstacles, the Ocean Lab PV project was completed thanks to strong teamwork and support from SDF. We're proud to demonstrate our commitment to sustainability and climate action, and we look forward to sharing the benefits of clean energy with our community.”

Cilrath Acre, the charity behind Pembrokeshire Foodbank, received SDF support to install a compost toilet.

Applicants can apply for projects that deliver measurable carbon reduction outcomes. Projects may include installing renewable energy generation facilities such as solar panels on community buildings; initiatives to promote reduction in transport emissions such as electric charging points; community facilities that minimise waste such as water fountains; or other community-based carbon reduction initiatives.

The Sustainable Development Fund consists of money allocated from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and Welsh Government Sustainable Landscapes Sustainable Places Fund. The fund is for capital expenditure only.

For information about eligibility, how to apply, and the application form, visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/sdf or contact sdf@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk.