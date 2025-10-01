Grant Thornton Welcomes Fresh Talent Across Wales and South West

Business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK has welcomed 27 new joiners across its Wales and South West offices as part of the firm’s nationwide intake of more than 240 trainees.

The new starters will join key departments across the business, with a strong focus on expanding the firm’s audit services across the regions.

Comprised of graduates and school leaver apprentices, the cohort will be supported through mentorship, structured learning initiatives, and opportunities to contribute to client delivery from day one.

This year the firm welcomes digital trainees for the first time to offices across the UK. It said the addition of these digital roles opens new doors for candidates looking to use their experience in coding, data science and digital design who might have previously applied for positions in other industries.

Lauren Carlyle, Practice Leader for the South West and South Wales at Grant Thornton UK, said:

“Welcoming this year’s cohort is a proud moment for our South West and South Wales teams. These trainees bring fresh thinking and a real enthusiasm for learning, and we are pleased to welcome them to the Grant Thornton team. “The introduction of digital roles is a particularly exciting development from a UK-wide perspective. We are seeing an increasing requirement from clients for digital led solutions, and these new roles are fundamental in helping us to build future-ready teams best suited to answer that need.”

Matthew Griffiths, Private Capital Audit Trainee at Grant Thornton UK based in Cardiff, said:

“I’ve joined Grant Thornton as a graduate after studying Accounting and Finance at Cardiff University. Grant Thornton stood out to me as they were friendly and supportive from the first stage of the application process, really living up to their values of being candid but kind. This has continued throughout the onboarding process, which has helped me settle in very quickly. Working at Grant Thornton is an excellent opportunity for me to start my career and to get experience working with a variety of important clients. I’m excited to embark on my career here.”

Grant Thornton’s longstanding trainee programme has been a cornerstone of its early careers offering for over 10 years, supporting thousands of young people into meaningful employment and long-term careers in professional services.

The introduction of digital trainees is part of Grant Thornton’s wider investment in technology and innovation, which has also included the roll-out of a £1 million digital mindset training programme for its people; and development of a Technology and Digital Services proposition for clients.