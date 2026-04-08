Grant Thornton UK Leads Sale of Templegate Electrical Supplies Limited

Grant Thornton UK has advised the shareholders of Templegate Electrical Supplies Limited, an independent distributor of electrical products across the South West of England and South Wales, on its sale to a strategic trade acquirer.

Founded in 2000, Templegate has grown to become a trusted supplier to sole traders and SME electrical contractors, operating from nine branches across the region. The business generates revenues of £35 million and employs over 100 people.

The shareholders, led by Colin Sawyer, have realised their investment following sustained growth and continued demand from a loyal customer base built over more than two decades.

In acquiring Templegate, the buyer – a long-established national operator across the UK – has taken the opportunity to acquire the leading independent electrical distribution business in the region to further strengthen its presence and grow market share.

Financial terms are undisclosed.

Colin Sawyer, Managing Director at Templegate Electrical Supplies Limited, said:

“This is a significant milestone for Templegate, and it was important the business was sold to the ‘right’ purchaser. Grant Thornton’s support has been central to getting the deal done and I’m grateful for the expertise and tenacity they brought to the table.”

Jamie Roberts, Corporate Finance Partner at Grant Thornton UK, added:

“This transaction reflects continuing strong appetite in the specialist distribution market despite the backdrop of volatility due to recent geo-political events and further underpins our team’s capability across manufacturing, industrials and adjacent sectors. Templegate is a standout regional success story, and it has been a pleasure to work closely with Colin and the team to shape and deliver a deal that positions the business for its next phase of growth. “Wales and the South West remains a strategically important region for us, and this latest deal is yet another biproduct of our continued investment in our local team and our commitment to supporting thriving mid‑market businesses like Templegate.”

Grant Thornton UK acted as lead financial adviser to the vendors, with Blake Morgan providing legal advice and Webb & Co supporting on tax.