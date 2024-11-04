Grant Thornton Appoints New Global Mobility Tax Partner

Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP has appointed Jo-Anne Allen as a new Global Mobility Tax Partner.

Jo-Anne’s role will concentrate on supporting organisations with mobile workforces of approximately 200 people or less, helping them navigate the complexities of global mobility and tax regulations. Jo-Anne brings extensive experience to the position, having previously held senior roles at other prominent professional services firms.

As a Partner within the firm’s national Global Mobility Tax team, Jo-Anne will be working with the three other partners in that team to set strategy, mobilise and motivate teams, and drive people development across the firm’s southern offices, including Cardiff, Reading, Southampton, Oxford and Bristol.

Jo-Anne said:

“The complexity of working across borders is increasing in all sectors, with organisations competing in a global talent pool while also eager to provide international experience for leadership development purposes. These trends, coupled with evolving regulations from HMRC, means businesses need expert support now more than ever. “Employee experience is also a crucial factor, as more workers seek opportunities to move around globally. At the same time, businesses are looking to attract the right talent, which may be overseas, or to diversify their supply chains. Imminent changes to the UK non-domicile regime and the introduction of new electronic travel monitoring systems in the UK and EU add further layers of the difficulties that businesses must navigate. “I'm excited to join Grant Thornton’s expert team and work closely with our clients, delivering clear, actionable insights to their intricate issues. Our goal is to ensure that companies in London and the South have the support they need to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.”

Paul Scully, Specialist Services Lead at Grant Thornton UK LLP, said: