Grant Scheme Helps Cut Carbon and Costs for Torfaen Organisations

A decarbonisation project has helped 23 community groups and 26 businesses in Torfaen to reduce carbon emissions and save up to £95,199 a year on gas and electricity.

Over the past year, Torfaen County Council's energy management team has given grants of up to £425,000 to help organisations fund energy saving measures such as solar panels and low carbon heating.

Cwmbran RFC received £24,909 to install 88 solar panels and three energy storage batteries which will help the club save around £4,000 a year on energy bills.

Ian Evans, Cwmbran RFC Secretary, said:

“Our experience of working with Torfaen Council has been extremely positive. “They’ve supported us to access funding, given us practical help and helped us to engage with other organisations who can offer support. “I would recommend other organisations with similar ambitions to ourselves to engage with the council who can help them deliver their targets and objectives.”

The Rising Sun Inn also received a grant of £9,986.10 to install solar panels

Gerwyn Evans, The Rising Sun Inn's owner, said:

“The application form was quick, and the council staff member was really helpful in getting everything sorted. Really pleased with the solar panels, thanks so much.”

Cllr Sue Morgan, Executive Member for Waste and Sustainability, said:

“The scheme is a practical way of helping local organisations and businesses cut their energy use, lower costs and reduce emissions. “Supporting our communities on their journey to net zero remains a key part of our commitment to tackling the climate and nature emergency and delivering our County Plan well‑being objectives.”

The Energy Efficiency Grants Scheme is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.