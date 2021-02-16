Grant Scheme Extended for Denbighshire Businesses

A grant scheme available to businesses impacted by coronavirus restrictions has been extended.

Following the First Minister’s announcement on January 29, extensions are available to the Restrictions Business Rates Grant and Restrictions Discretionary Grant schemes to support businesses during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

There are two grant schemes available in the county, which are being administered by Denbighshire County Council, which have specific guidance and qualification criteria, with businesses only able to apply for one of the grants.

The Restrictions Business Rates Grant is open to businesses whose property has been in the rating list on or before September 1, 2020 and the business was in occupation and trading on November 30, 2020.

Those who have previously been paid through this scheme will have their accounts credited, by either £3000 or £5000 depending on the size of the business, by no later than Friday, February 19.

The scheme is also open to businesses who have not previously applied, but they will need to submit an application and payment for new applications can’t be guaranteed by February 19.

The Restrictions Discretionary Grant of £2,000 is applicable to business that do not have a business rates liability, who have been forced to close or will be materially affected by the restrictions, with more than 40 per cent reduction in turnover.

There will not be any automatic payments for the discretionary grant and there are several qualification criteria to be met, as set out by Welsh Government.

Businesses can only apply once for the grant, which is intended to support them through February and March.

You can apply for these grants, and find information about other financial schemes, at www.denbighshire.gov.uk/en/coronavirus/emergency-support-for-businesses.aspx