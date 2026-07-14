GrainLink Reports Strong Progress Six Months on From Trading Integration

GrainLink is reporting strong momentum six months on from Wynnstay Group plc's integration of its three agricultural raw materials trading platforms, GrainLink, Glasson Grain and Wynnstay, with growing volumes, an expanding and growing team, an expanded geographical reach and a unified trading operation now firmly in place.

In 2025, Wynnstay Group Plc – based in Llansantffraid, Powys – reported that it was integrating the three trading platforms to create a more joined up, scalable and dynamic agricultural raw materials trading operation, with commodity trading a key area of focus and expansion for the Group.

Six months into the integration, the combined operation is working well, with clear synergies across the business, it said. The teams are now trading as one, creating enhanced opportunities for customers and suppliers as a result of joining forces, while maintaining the high service standards and relationships each business is renowned for.

The integration has supported wider farm trading coverage and a strengthened Northwest presence through the Lancaster office, with closer coordination across the business supporting ongoing activity.

Stuart Dolphin, Managing Director of GrainLink, said:

“By bringing together three established trading platforms, we have created a stronger, more connected and growing team. The synergies we are seeing are allowing us to work smarter, grow volumes and better support both customers and suppliers. Trading as one team gives us a much stronger platform to build from.”

A more unified structure has also supported coordinated advertising activity and increased brand visibility across the market, helping GrainLink to fly the flag as a leading UK agricultural commodity trading business within Wynnstay Group.

Investment in technology has been another key focus. GrainLink is increasingly using AI for data analysis to strengthen market insight and is continuing its technological advancement by integrating AI into the decision-making process. This supports more informed trading decisions and enhances how the business supports customers and suppliers in an increasingly complex and fast-moving market.

“Using data more effectively is critical to the future of commodity trading,” added Stuart. “Integrating AI into our decision-making process allows us to analyse markets faster and more accurately, helping us support customers and suppliers while continuing to grow and evolve.”

The combined operation trades up to 1.5 million tonnes of feed raw materials per year, representing a significant percentage of Wynnstay Group's overall activity. Commodity trading remains a vital and growing part of the Group's portfolio, with GrainLink providing a strong platform for further expansion.

The progress made to date builds on Wynnstay Group's original announcement to bring together its agricultural raw materials trading businesses, an important element of its three-year transformation programme, Project Genesis, and longer-term Wynnstay Strategy Genesis commitments, which aim to create a stronger, more efficient operating model capable of supporting long-term growth.