Graduate’s Remarkable Journey Leads to International Career

A Llanelli student who climbed to Everest Base Camp, welcomed Commonwealth Young Leaders to Wales, spoke at an international leadership conference, supported an event at the United Nations and met His Majesty King Charles III has graduated from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) and is now preparing to begin an international internship in Shanghai.

Angelika Jasnos, originally from Poland, has graduated from UWTSD's Swansea campus with a First Class BA (Hons) in International Travel and Tourism Management.

After moving to the UK in 2017 and working full-time, Angelika decided to return to education to pursue her passion for travel, tourism and different cultures.

“I wanted to gain a degree that reflected my interests and would open doors to an international career,” she said. “I never imagined just how many opportunities would come my way during my time at UWTSD.”

During her time at UWTSD, Angelika embraced opportunities far beyond the classroom. She was selected as a Commonwealth Young Leader, organised an event welcoming Commonwealth Young Leaders to Wales, attended the Commonwealth Young Leaders Summit at Windsor Castle, where she met His Majesty King Charles III, and delivered her first keynote presentation at an international leadership conference for the Commonwealth Leadership Institute.

She also travelled to Nepal, reaching Everest Base Camp, and supported the Global Empowerment & Inclusion Summit at the United Nations' Palais des Nations in Geneva, capturing photography and videography throughout the event.

Balancing full-time work with university studies was one of Angelika's biggest challenges, alongside completing her degree in her second language.

“It wasn't always easy, but it taught me resilience, organisation and confidence,” she said. “Looking back, I'm incredibly proud to have graduated with First Class Honours while making the most of every opportunity that came my way. “Each experience helped me grow in different ways. Whether it was trekking to Everest Base Camp, speaking at an international conference, meeting inspiring leaders or representing young people through the Commonwealth, I developed confidence I never knew I had. “If someone had told me before university that I'd deliver a keynote speech, support an event at the United Nations, meet His Majesty King Charles III and secure an internship in Shanghai, I wouldn't have believed them. UWTSD has given me the confidence, skills and experiences to pursue an international career.”

Following graduation, Angelika will travel to Shanghai, China, to undertake an international internship with a destination management and event management company, where she will gain experience in international tourism, events and destination marketing.

She hopes to build a career combining international travel, event management and content creation.