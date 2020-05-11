Graduates Making their Mark in CCR Businesses: Kontroltek

When recent graduate Emily Longden started a new job on March 16 she had no idea that a week later the UK would be in a lockdown.

The company she works for, Bridgend based industrial repairs business Kontroltek, was already making preparations, however, fitting temporary screens to workbenches for example.

“It was busy as you can imagine and everyone was trying to plan ahead knowing the virus is coming and we may be in ‘lockdown’. I still haven’t managed to meet all the people I work with, and if I have it was no more than a hello during my first week,” she said.

Emily, who hopes to start studying for her Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) qualifications soon, was given a project she could do from home, collecting and analysing data on Kontroltek’s customer base so they could draw conclusions about their penetration across different industry sectors and regional demographics.

“It’s great to be able to put my data analysis skills to use and be able to add value. I think the work I am doing now will be vital for my company when all this calms down a little,” she said.

The circumstances of her start meant she wasn’t able to ease into the company and learn about it in the normal way, although she is aware that it is doing key work such as making 3D printed protective masks for frontline NHS workers.

“As I’ve been focussed on my project exclusively I don’t know too much about what everyone else is doing outside of my own project’s bubble, but I am keen to learn,” she said. “The great thing is that they are putting great trust in me to get on with my work, and I’m determined to repay that by doing the very best I can.”

Finance and operations director Carl Waters said Emily had shown great adaptability in being able to focus on her new project despite not having had a normal introduction to the company.

He added:

“Despite her very limited experience of Kontroltek, Emily is proving to be a great asset for us. Whilst unable to undertake the intended programme of work right now, she has been actively engaged at home in using her analytical skills to profile our sector and customer mix across different regional demographics. “This work will prove invaluable in due course in helping us derive a focused growth strategy for a post Covid-19 world, and we are delighted at the great progress she is making.”

Emily joined Kontroltek through the Cardiff Capital Region’s Graduate Scheme, learning about the role online.

She said:

“I think the Scheme is a great thing to keep Welsh graduates in Wales by getting them working in a Welsh company. I’m hoping to progress at Kontroltek as much as possible and hopefully start my ILM qualification as soon as possible too.”

If you are evaluating your capacity and need any further resource to manage at this time, the Cardiff Capital Region Graduate Scheme may be able to help. The Scheme can provide a free and streamlined recruitment service that can match your immediate resourcing needs to high-skilled graduate talent in the region.

If you are interested in finding out more please get in touch with either [email protected] or [email protected].