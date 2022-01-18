Graduates from Leadership Programme Form Exclusive Networking Club

Hundreds of graduates from an esteemed leadership programme are to form an exclusive networking club sharing advice and best practice in business.

Plans for the group – made up of 20Twenty Business Growth Programme alumni – include access to free ‘Wisdom Labs’ and training focused on topics such as sustainability and employee wellbeing.

The sessions will feature key speakers and representatives from different sectors, beginning with a wellbeing workshop series at Xplore Science Discovery Centre in Wrexham this month.

Other workshops include Goals and Purpose, New Mindset – Emotional Control, and Your Individual Wellbeing Plan.

Business Development Manager Jackie Whittaker said:

“We have had more than 1,000 participants join us over the years and have long planned to develop a select group who can network with like-minded individuals, share their experiences, identify opportunities and look at further ways to work together. “The feedback we’ve already had is very positive and there is an appetite for further support in light of the challenges businesses have faced during the pandemic, so we are delighted to host these initial events and look forward to watching them grow.”

The news comes as 20Twenty prepares to virtually welcome its latest CMI (Chartered Management Institute) Level 5-7 cohort of senior managers, owners, and directors from across Wrexham, Flintshire, and north Powys over two days from March 1.

Jackie said places are still available for the programme – which is 80% funded by the European Social Fund (ESF) through Welsh Government – and an introductory taster session on February 11.

She added: