Graduate Training Academy Underway as the Economy Bounces Back

Established accountancy practice Bevan Buckland LLP is pleased to announce the launch of its 2020 Graduate Training Academy.

The launch comes after years of successful apprenticeships and graduate training opportunities. The Firm’s 2020 recruitment campaign will look to offer opportunities to individuals who have the ambition and resilience to become chartered accountants and business advisors. The recruitment campaign is a sign of the Firm’s continued investment in growth and talent development despite the economic uncertainty the Coronavirus pandemic has created throughout the UK and globally.

“We are pleased to launch the Bevan Buckland LLP Graduate Training Academy and we look forward to welcoming some new recruits. We have a long history of taking on apprentices and graduates, with a very high percentage staying on with Bevan Buckland LLP to further their careers,” said Harri Lloyd Davies, Partner at Bevan Buckland LLP.

With both technical and softer business skills both high on the agenda; successful applicants will gain experience in accounts, audit and tax as well as the skills they need to be highly effective individuals who work well in a team and in partnership with others. A significant element of the academy's framework is the fully sponsored and prestigious professional accountancy qualification that successful applicants will undertake in order to gain chartered status.

“Skill and talent development continue to be high priority even in these uncertain times. We are looking to invest in and develop future professionals who enjoy being challenged and have the drive, confidence and resilience to get things done. Our Academy offers a clear development path within a well-respected and forward-thinking Firm with a clear vision for the future,” added Vanessa Thomas-Parry, Bevan Buckland LLP’s Learning and Development Manager.

You can get more information about Bevan Buckland LLP’s Graduate Training Academy by visiting the Firm’s website.