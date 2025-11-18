Graduate Opens Community Gym and Supports Academy of Sport

Cian Trevelyan, a graduate from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD), has combined his passion for sport, fitness, and community by opening his own gym, NXTLVL Fitness in Drefach, in the heart of the Gwendraeth Valley, while also returning to support the university’s Academy of Sport.

The gym, based in the former Gwendraeth School, has been transformed from two squash courts into a fully equipped space for the local community.

He said:

“I’ve always had a passion for fitness and running a gym has been a long-term ambition. For me, the gym isn’t just about personal fitness; it’s about creating a space that supports others in their daily routines and helps people achieve their goals.”

The Academy of Sport at UWTSD played an important role during his studies, supporting him as a student-athlete and helping balance academic work with his rugby commitments. Cian is now giving back by sponsoring the university rugby team and working as a strength and conditioning coach, helping athletes to develop their physical performance.

Cian added:

“I’m proud to be giving back to the university. It’s rewarding to support and develop current players in the same environment where I once benefited as a student-athlete.”

Looking ahead, Cian’s vision is to expand his business into a franchise model, opening gyms in new locations to make quality fitness facilities accessible to more communities.

“My goal is to help people become more active, motivated, and engaged with their health and wellbeing. By growing into a franchise, we can reach more people and continue making a positive impact through fitness.”

Cian, who studied Sports Coaching and Performance at UWTSD, chose the university because it allowed him to remain close to home while continuing to play rugby alongside his studies.

He explained:

“The balance between academic and sporting opportunities made it the ideal choice.”

Reflecting on his course, Cian highlighted the value of blending theory with practice:

“What I really valued was the combination of academic learning and practical application. The balance between written work and hands-on activities, such as coaching and delivering sessions, gave me a broad skill set and in-depth knowledge of sports coaching.”

Cian said that the course has been instrumental in his personal and professional development, and has also boosted his confidence and shaped him as a coach:

“It helped me grow in confidence and gave me the knowledge and skills to coach effectively both within and outside of work. Coaching is now something I find not only easy to deliver, but also genuinely exciting and rewarding.”

Lee Tregoning, Head of UWTSD’s Academy of Sport, said: