GradCon South Wales to Connect Welsh Employers With Graduate Talent

A GradCon South Wales graduate careers event is coming to Swansea for the first time this summer.

Following successful events in Cardiff and Wrexham, Wales' flagship graduate careers event is coming to Swansea, with a new two-day format at the Albert Hall.

The event will bring students and recent graduates face-to-face with with employers from across South Wales.

Hosted by Darogan and headline sponsored by South West Wales Regional Learning and Skills Partnership (RLSP) and with Companies House as headline exhibitor, GradCon South Wales is the third event in the GradCon series. The inaugural event in Cardiff in 2025 attracted over 500 graduates and students from more than 40 UK universities, as well as 50 employers.

The event runs over two days: the first on Wednesday 1 July is a general careers fair welcoming students and graduates from all disciplines. Thursday 2 July will focus on STEM careers, creating a dedicated space for candidates in areas such as engineering, data, cyber and related disciplines to meet employers looking for specialised talent.

Across both days, GradCon South Wales will feature stage presentations and panel talks, an employer networking breakfast before doors open, and a Quiet Hour at the start of the event to support accessibility.

GradCon draws on Darogan's focus on Welsh graduates who have studied outside Wales — a group that represents around a third of all Welsh students, rising to 70% among high achievers — alongside local graduates from across the region. For many attendees, it is an opportunity to discover career opportunities in Wales they might not otherwise have found.

Dr Owain James, founder, Darogan, said:

“There's so much talent in South Wales, and so many brilliant employers who want to invest in that talent. GradCon South Wales is about getting those like-minded people under one roof and making those connections happen. The fact we get to do it in an incredible venue like Albert Hall is a bonus.”

Jane Lewis, South West Wales Regional Learning and Skills Partnership, said:

“South West Wales has outstanding graduate talent and a business community with real ambition. GradCon South Wales is a brilliant opportunity to bring those two things together in one place. We're proud to support an event that creates genuine connections and helps graduates see the exciting career opportunities that exist right here in our region.”

Exhibitor spaces are still available for Welsh employers who want to take part. Employers interested in exhibiting can complete the expression of interest form on the GradCon South Wales website or contact Darogan's Talent and Partnerships Manager, Kryshka Osowicz, at kryshka.osowicz@darogan.wales. Existing Darogan subscribers may be eligible for a discounted package.