GradCon Cymru Arrives in North Wales for the First Time

Wales’ largest graduate careers event is coming to North Wales for the first time with the aim of creating real connections between employers and candidates that go beyond online applications.

Hosted by Darogan and headline sponsored by Wrexham University, GradCon Cymru: Wrexham will bring together more than 40 employers and hundreds of graduates under one roof, providing the next generation of talent the opportunity to meet directly with business leaders and hiring managers and enabling meaningful conversations.

Last year’s inaugural event in Cardiff attracted 50 businesses and more than 500 graduates, with one-to-one conversations across the day helping to accelerate recruitment for employers and create new career pathways for young people.

Owen Chennetier, 22, first engaged with Darogan at one of their events while at university. A conversation with the team led Owen to an initial summer internship, which developed into a second placement following his graduation in History from the University of Bristol.

With practical experience gained and continued support, Owen later secured a permanent role with Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru, beginning his career within Wales’ growing energy sector.

Owen said:

“I didn’t really know what to expect but attending that first Darogan event gave me clarity and confidence. My internships with them gave me practical experience, and that ultimately helped me secure my current role. Making those connections early on made a real difference. “I really recommend any graduate to attend an event like GradCon; you never know who you’ll have the opportunity to speak to, and where those conversations might lead.”

Darogan founder Dr Owain James said Owen’s story reflects the purpose of GradCon Cymru:

“Owen’s journey is exactly the kind of impact we want to champion through Darogan. By bringing GradCon Cymru to Wrexham, we want to help more young people access opportunities, speak directly to decision-makers and build fulfilling careers here in Wales. “North Wales is home to exceptional graduate talent and innovative businesses. It is vital that graduates have the chance to meet employers locally, without feeling they need to relocate elsewhere in the UK or beyond to achieve their ambitions and taking their talent with them.”

The event has also been welcomed by Wrexham MP and event advocate Andrew Ranger, who highlighted its importance for the region’s long-term growth:

“Wrexham and the wider North Wales region is home to ambitious businesses and exceptional graduate talent. Events like GradCon play an important role in ensuring those graduates can see a clear future here in our communities. “By bringing employers and emerging professionals together under one roof, Darogan is strengthening local career pathways and supporting the long-term economic growth of our region.”

GradCon Cymru Wrexham will take place at Tŷ Pawb on Tuesday 31 March, bringing together graduates, final-year students and employers from across the region. Tickets are free for students and graduates and can be reserved through the Darogan website.

Spaces are limited for employers interested in exhibiting.