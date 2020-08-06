Gower Rum Takes Bronze at International Spirits Competition

Môr Ladron Organic Gower Spiced Rum has scooped a bronze award at the 2020 London Spirits Competition.

The prestigious event, which looks to recognise and reward craft spirit brands from across the world, took place at the Worx in London on July 6th and the win was a total shock for the fledgling Swansea brand.

“We launched Môr Ladron on 30th May this year,” said co-founder Dafydd Morris, “so to receive a bronze medal this early on is just amazing, and considering the quality of the competition we are delighted at the result.”

Tapping into the booming micro-distillery market, the rum is the latest collaboration between local business people Dafydd Morris and Andrew Brooks.

Andrew, who founded and runs the highly successful Gower Gin Company (which also won a clutch of awards at the competition), runs the micro-distillery in Port Eynon where the rum is made.

“We use the finest Cuban molasses,” said Andrew, “then rest the rum in reclaimed oak barrels and infuse it with orange, vanilla, spices and foraged gorse flower to give it a unique, yet smooth taste.”

The award comes just over five weeks after the official launch and reflects the success the brand has experienced in such a short space of time.