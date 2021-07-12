Gower Has Been Named the Biggest Property Hotspot in the UK

The up-and-coming property hotspots in the UK have been revealed in a new study by property website Boomin. The research analysed how more than 600 locations fared against ten separate factors including house price increase, search demand and even the positivity of the news in each area.

Glamorgan’s Gower, famous for its beautiful beaches and abundance of countryside, took the crown, thanks to its recent increase in house prices, the number of schools in the area, low crime rates and a 20% increase in people searching for a move to Gower on Google, in just the last three months.

Following in the top spots were Wigan and Central Manchester. Both based in the North West, Central Manchester has become a haven for Londoners looking for a more affordable alternative to city life, while Wigan is often regarded as the ‘happiest’ place in Greater Manchester, also boasting favourable crime rates and a 13% increase in house prices since 2017.

The Top 20 Most Up-and-Coming Property Locations in the UK

1. Gower, Glamorgan

2. Wigan, Greater Manchester

3. Manchester Central, Greater Manchester

4. Monmouth, Monmouthshire

5. Ogmore-by-Sea, Glamorgan

6. Aberavon, Port Talbot

7. Rochdale, Greater Manchester

8. Leigh, Greater Manchester

9. Stourbridge, Worcestershire

10. Torfaen, Monmouthshire

11. Stretford, Greater Manchester

12. Ludlow, Shropshire

13. Wythenshawe, Cheshire

14. Pudsey, West Yorkshire

15. Ards and North Down, Norther Ireland

16. Oldham, Greater Manchester

17. Burton, East Staffordshire

18. Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire

19. Heywood, Greater Manchester

20. Headingley, North West Leeds

The most notable revelation from the research is that the property hotspots on the up in 2021 are dominated by the North West and areas of Wales, with half of the top 10 alone located within Wales. The South, on the other hand, failed to feature, with quieter towns and villages coupled with easy access to the countryside and more affordable living seemingly a draw in a post-pandemic United Kingdom.

However, for anyone not seeking a move to Wales or the North West of England, the results also detailed the locations that are becoming the property hotspots of their own regions. Romford, a market town in East London, takes the top spot for the capital, with its proximity to life’s necessities in addition to a 113% spike in Google searches for moves to the area highlighting how demand here is booming. Other areas to watch include the picturesque Royal Tunbridge Wells and Hexham, a town based in Northumberland close to Hadrian’s Wall.

The Most Up-and-Coming Locations Per Region

Region: Location: South East Royal Tunbridge Wells South West North Dorset North East Hexham North West Wigan East Midlands Newark West Midlands Stourbridge Yorkshire & the Humber Pudsey London Romford Wales Gower Scotland North East Fife Northern Ireland Ards and North Down

Michael Bruce, Group CEO and Founder of Boomin commented:

“At Boomin, we want to empower our customers to ‘get there first’ and find what really is their dream home. A huge aspect of this is finding the right area to live in before things get too competitive, so we wanted to go beyond just house price increases as an indicator of how ‘sought after’ an area is, and look at what the modern home owner really wants. Taking into account everything from proximity to schools and crime rates, to how many restaurant options there are in the area, has allowed us to shine a light on the places people might not have been considering, but could be just what they’re looking for. Be it Gower, Wigan or Romford, we’re excited to help people find the home that’s right for them”.

Boomin also spoke to Jonathan Morgan, Director of BJP Residential who sell property in Gower and across West Wales about the results of the study. He commented: “It's no surprise to see Gower heading up the list of the most up-and-coming property hotspots in the UK. Being the UK’s first ever official area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and playing home to one of the most bucket-listed beaches in the world in Rhossili Beach, it's always been a hotspot, but with the rise in workplaces offering remote working following the pandemic, it's made Gower even more inviting than it already was.

Over the past year, many people have taken stock of what they want from their lives and the answer for many has been a better quality of life, without the constant hustle and bustle of a city and the need to live somewhere within quick commutable distance. Gower offers a beautiful remote setting, without leaving you feeling isolated. In under half an hour, you can be in the city of Swansea, which itself is undergoing heavy investment that includes a new 3,500 capacity indoor arena. Meaning if you want to see a show or have a big night out, you can, along with having the great transport links of the M4 and railways that can take you into the likes of London. Life in Gower provides you with the best of both worlds, which seems to be what everyone is after in 2021!”

