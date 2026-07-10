Gower College Swansea Launches New Legal Services Level 5 Apprenticeship

Gower College Swansea has announced the availability of the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEX) Legal Services Level 5 apprenticeship from September 2026.

The move provides a new progression route for individuals working in the legal sector who are looking to advance their careers and professional expertise, the college said.

The new apprenticeship has been introduced following the success of the college's CILEX Legal Services Level 3 apprenticeship, and in response to growing employer demand for higher-level skills development within legal services teams.

Designed for both new and existing team members who have completed the Level 3 qualification, the 24-month programme enables apprentices to develop advanced legal knowledge, practical skills and professional behaviours while continuing to work and earn within the sector. Successful completion leads to qualification as a CILEX Advanced Paralegal, a highly respected professional status recognised across the legal profession.

Delivered through part-time study at the college's Sketty Hall Business School, the apprenticeship combines academic learning with real-world application, enabling apprentices to immediately apply their knowledge and skills in the workplace.

The programme places a strong emphasis on professional behaviours essential for success in legal services, including effective communication, managing pressure, professionalism and meticulous attention to detail.

Upon completion, apprentices will be equipped with the advanced capabilities required to progress into a range of rewarding careers, including Senior Paralegal, Experienced Paralegal, Junior Fee Earner, Legal Advisor and Case Handler.

Darren Fountain, Learning Area Manager for Business and Technology at Gower College Swansea, said:

“For many apprentices, the Level 3 CILEX Legal Services programme is where their legal career journey begins. We're proud that they can now continue that journey with us through the new Level 5 apprenticeship, developing the advanced knowledge, skills and confidence needed to take the next step in their profession.”

The CILEX Legal Services Level 5 Apprenticeship is available from September 2026 and is open to eligible individuals employed within the legal sector who hold the relevant Level 3 qualification.

For further information about the Level 5 programme visit the Gower College Swansea website or email training@gcs.ac.uk.