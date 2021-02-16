Government Kickstart scheme: New Welsh Gateway Approved

Non-profit organisation Technology Connected celebrates first successful kickstart cohort as approved Gateway

Non-profit organisation Technology Connected has gained accreditation as an official gateway for the UK Government ‘Kickstart Scheme’, which allows employers to access fully funded placements for young people aged 16-24.

The announcement makes Technology Connected one of the few technology focused approved gateways in Wales.

Launched in 2020, the Kickstart initiative is designed to help employers and young job seekers through funded six-month placements.

The scheme offers:

A 100% funded placement for relevant National Minimum Wage for 25 hours a week

Any associated employer National Insurance contributions

Employer minimum automatic enrolment contributions.

An additional £1,500 per job placement available for setup costs, support and training.

Through the new approved Technology Connected Kickstart Collective gateway, companies will be able to access the Government scheme quicker and easier than ever before, by teaming with other organisations to join a collective Kickstart bid- increasing their application’s chances of success and reducing the amount of time for their application to be processed , subject to if they meet the scheme’s application criteria.

Today’s announcement comes as the organisation celebrates its first successful Kickstart cohort, with over 22 placements approved for funding for participating businesses in Wales.

The Kickstart Collective is the latest in a string of initiatives launched by the member’s organisation to support the technology and business communities in Wales throughout the pandemic. Other programs from the member’s association throughout the past year have included the Level Up Skills programme, The Emerging Tech Fest, and the launch of the first-ever Wales Tech Week in the summer of 2020.

Avril Lewis MBE, managing director of Technology Connected said:

“We’re proud to be recognised as one of just a handful of approved gateways for the Government Kickstart scheme, and hope we can use this position to help businesses across Wales access new skills and talent, as well as creating employment opportunities for young people who have been the most severely impacted by the pandemic. “Working alongside the technology and business communities, one common piece of feedback we have heard is that the Kickstart scheme has been difficult to access for many businesses, even with the recent changes to the eligibility criteria. We had also heard that several businesses were frustrated having been stuck in limbo after signing up to collective biding schemes from organisations which had not actually received approval. “By announcing that Technology Connected has been recognised as an approved gateway and has had its first cohort of employers applications approved we can help other technology and business communities resolve these issues and gain swift access to this fantastic scheme.”

For more information on how your business could access the new Kickstart scheme through the approved Technology Connected Kickstart Collective gateway, please visit the Technology Connected website.