In this exclusive interview Martin Edlund, CEO Minesto AB talks to Business News Wales about the need for increased support, in terms of governance and consent, in order to remove the risk for private investment within the renewables sector.

Dr Martin Edlund has for the last 20 years combined management consulting and strategy research collaboration with world-class technology companies such as ABB, GE, LM Ericsson and SKF. He has been active in the marine energy industry for the last decade. Since 2016 Martin Edlund leads Minesto's company strategy to commercialise its unique product.

Governance & Consent Improvement is Needed to Remove the Risk for Private Investors from Business News Wales on Vimeo.