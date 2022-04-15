Google Data Reveals that Jobseekers’ Interest in Work-From-Home Jobs Explodes in 2022

Analysis of Google Search data by online salary calculator Income Tax UK reveals a monumental shift in jobseekers' preference in terms of their new job.

Having the leverage of a near-record-low unemployment rate, job seekers are looking at combining lifestyle, family, and career, enabled by the growing popularity of full remote jobs, and four-days work-week schemes.

Remote jobs interest explodes

By analysing Google Search Trends data, Income Tax UK has found that the number of people searching for work-from-home jobs has almost doubled in early 2022, growing a remarkable 84%, when compared to 2021. Compared to 2019, the year before the pandemic, the increase is a stunning 189%.

Four-day working-week searches grow exponentially

The four days work-week is also gaining popularity among people on the hunt for their next job opportunity. Google searches for “4 day week jobs” exploded a spectacular 1,011% in early 2022, when compared to 2021.

Hybrid jobs interest experienced unprecedented growth

The number of hybrid jobs – jobs that can be performed either from home or an office – also experienced stellar growth in early 2022. Online interest skyrocketed 270% in the first months of the year when combined to 2021.

Companies that are being flexible with their work schedule will have leverage and advantage, as they can reach out to a larger pool of potential candidates who are looking for a better work-life balance.

A spokesperson for Income Tax UK commented on the findings: